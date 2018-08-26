Vigil held for Damon Grimes, killed in ATV accident one year ago

- One year ago, Damon Grimes was killed, his family says it’s tough being back, but it’s the best place to honor the teen’s life that was cut short.

"We just trying to live his life, we just trying to let everyone know he is never forgotten," Damon’s Aunt Kimberly Powell said.

It’s hard to believe it’s been one year since Damon Grimes was hit with a stun gun by a state police trooper while riding an ATV. That ex-trooper, Mark Bessner, is charged with second-degree murder.

"All we are looking for is justice, all we looking for is jail time," Powell said.

As family and friends join along Gratiot at Rossini, Damon’s aunt Kimberly Powell says there is a damper on the evening.

This week Bessner claimed in court that he used his stun gun on Grimes in self-defense, something prosecutors say he never mentioned days after the incident.

"For him to go out as a coward, how is this self-defense, he had his hands on the ATV riding it. How is this self-defense," Powell said.

Grimes' family says this is not justice and it’s been agony waiting for it.

"We just trying to stay strong but it hurt," she said.

They honor the teen knowing that he should have so much more life to live.

The Grimes family says they should be celebrating a 16th birthday but instead they’re morning his death.