Vigil held in Dearborn for victims of New Zealand mosque attacks fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Vigil held in Dearborn for victims of New Zealand mosque attacks&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/16/AAF0860B1FC54FE38563D0A73E4FB45F_1552709269023_6899639_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Vigil held in Dearborn for victims of New Zealand mosque attacks&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest "><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/16/AAF0860B1FC54FE38563D0A73E4FB45F_1552709269023_6899639_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/vigil-held-in-dearborn-for-victims-of-new-zealand-mosque-attacks" data-title="Vigil held in Dearborn for victims of New Zealand mosque attacks" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/vigil-held-in-dearborn-for-victims-of-new-zealand-mosque-attacks" addthis:title="Vigil held in Dearborn for victims of New Zealand mosque attacks"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var By FOX 2 Staff
Posted Mar 16 2019 12:09AM EDT
Video Posted Mar 16 2019 12:06AM EDT
Updated Mar 16 2019 12:10AM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-395219487-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/16/AAF0860B1FC54FE38563D0A73E4FB45F_1552709269023_6899639_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-395219487-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/16/AAF0860B1FC54FE38563D0A73E4FB45F_1552709269023_6899639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-395219487-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="AAF0860B1FC54FE38563D0A73E4FB45F_1552709269023.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/16/D67C74CAEC6F4231B31DCEF144E45C9C_1552709270826_6899641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-395219487-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="D67C74CAEC6F4231B31DCEF144E45C9C_1552709270826.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/16/Debbie%20Dingell%20mosque_1552709271006.JPG_6899642_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-395219487-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Debbie Dingell mosque_1552709271006.JPG.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/16/AE22E47398E34E99BC10F12D9160D5A5_1552709269176_6899640_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-395219487-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="AE22E47398E34E99BC10F12D9160D5A5_1552709269176.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/16/063B43E31AF342CEA763C6DCC282806D_1552709267238_6899637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-395219487-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="063B43E31AF342CEA763C6DCC282806D_1552709267238.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/16/622CDB46DB814909B807E3E507BB30A5_1552709267241_6899638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-395219487-0"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="622CDB46DB814909B807E3E507BB30A5_1552709267241.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-395219487-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="4" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WJBK_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/16/AAF0860B1FC54FE38563D0A73E4FB45F_1552709269023_6899639_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="AAF0860B1FC54FE38563D0A73E4FB45F_1552709269023.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/16/D67C74CAEC6F4231B31DCEF144E45C9C_1552709270826_6899641_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="D67C74CAEC6F4231B31DCEF144E45C9C_1552709270826.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/16/Debbie%20Dingell%20mosque_1552709271006.JPG_6899642_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Debbie Dingell mosque_1552709271006.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/16/AE22E47398E34E99BC10F12D9160D5A5_1552709269176_6899640_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="AE22E47398E34E99BC10F12D9160D5A5_1552709269176.jpg"/> </figure> none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2)</strong> - About a hundred people gathered for a candlelight vigil at the Islamic Center of America in Dearborn to remember the victims of the terrorist attack in New Zealand.</p><p>"It's a tragedy that is a hate crime against Muslims," said Alex Hamdan. "But today it's Muslims, tomorrow it could be Christians, it could be Jews."</p><p>The gunman, a self-proclaimed white supremacist, attacked two mosques in New Zealand killing 49 people. Another 20 were seriously injured.</p><p>The shooter live-streamed the carnage. He posted a manifesto online filled with white nationalist, anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim rhetoric. It also called President Donald Trump a symbol of renewed white identity.</p><p>Journalist: "Do you see, today, white nationalism as a growing threat around the world?"</p><p>"I don't really," Trump said. "I think it is a small group of people that has very, very serious problems I guess."</p><p>Trump, who offered his sympathies to victims of the shootings on Twitter, dismissed the notion that white nationalism is on the rise.</p><p>"Everyone of us has the responsibility to stand up and say enough is enough," said Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Dearborn).</p><p>Dingell spoke at the interfaith vigil. She does not have to be a Muslim to weep with those who are grieving. </p><p>"These are my brothers and sisters," she said. "I live across the street from this mosque and I want them to be safe at all times. They're my family, they're my community."</p><p>"I think it is time for the hate to stop," said George Hnatiuk. "We need to come together as one people. We have to live together regardless of what our beliefs are."</p><p>Metro Detroit has the largest Arab-American population outside of the Middle East - many are Muslims. </p><p>Their message in light of the massacre in New Zealand is unity.</p><p>"We are here as brothers and sisters in humanity as people," Hamdan said. "But today it's Muslims, tomorrow it could be Christians, it could be Jews."</p><p>The gunman, a self-proclaimed white supremacist, attacked two mosques in New Zealand killing 49 people. Another 20 were seriously injured.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/elderly-man-in-wheelchair-nursing-home-worker-in-hit-and-run" title="Elderly man in wheelchair, nursing home worker in hit and run" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/15/Elderly_man_in_wheelchair__nursing_home__0_6899293_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/15/Elderly_man_in_wheelchair__nursing_home__0_6899293_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Elderly man in wheelchair, nursing home worker in hit and run"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/15/Elderly_man_in_wheelchair__nursing_home__0_6899293_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/15/Elderly_man_in_wheelchair__nursing_home__0_6899293_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Elderly man in wheelchair, nursing home worker in hit and run"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Elderly man in wheelchair, nursing home worker in hit and run</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 15 2019 10:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 15 2019 11:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An elderly man is in critical condition and a nursing home worker is hurt, both victims of a hit and run. </p><p>An 83-year-old man in a wheelchair and the worker were stuck on the side of the road Thursday night in Independence Township.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/body-camera-video-shown-in-court-of-cop-assaulting-mentally-ill-woman" title="Body camera video shown in court of cop assaulting mentally ill woman" > <div class="image-wrapper "> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-medium-up" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/15/Bodycamera_footage_shown_in_court_of_cop_0_6899339_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/15/Bodycamera_footage_shown_in_court_of_cop_0_6899339_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Body camera video shown in court of cop assaulting mentally ill woman"> <img class="responsive delay-load hide-for-small-down" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/15/Bodycamera_footage_shown_in_court_of_cop_0_6899339_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/03/15/Bodycamera_footage_shown_in_court_of_cop_0_6899339_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg" alt="Body camera video shown in court of cop assaulting mentally ill woman"> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Body camera video shown in court of cop assaulting mentally ill woman</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 2 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 15 2019 10:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 15 2019 10:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Camera footage showing a mentally ill woman being hit again and again and again back in August.</p><p>Detroit police Cpl. Dewayne Jones delivered the blows at Detroit Receiving Hospital. 