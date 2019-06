- As it relates to cars, the name Henry Ford immediately conjures up the Detroit automaker. The legacy of a different Henry Ford, however, is one of theft.

Henry Ford, 49, is wanted for stealing cars across Metro Detroit. Not just any cars — Fords.

He was already in prison for stealing GPS units out of cars. He was eventually paroled but cut off his tether - and mailed it back to the Michigan Department of Corrections.

While the name and his actions may seem entertaining, he's considered dangerous and has been convicted of assault with a deadly weapon, felonious assault, and larceny from several vehicles.

"Basically this guy's whole life — he's a thief. He steals from vehicles, he steals vehicles, he steals tires off vehicles, anything to do with vehicles — go figure -— Henry Ford is then robbing them," said US Marshal Aaron Garcia.

Now he's accused of even more thefts in Livonia - but he did so after he sent his tether back to the DOC.

"So last summer he just decides 'I should be off parole, here you go, I'm done.' (He) mails his tether in, calls it a day," Garcia said.

Ford is 5-foot 11-inches tall, weighing 225 pounds and tattoos on his upper arms.

"We believe he's still gonna be on the westside, Inkster, Livonia, west side of Detroit area," Garcia said.