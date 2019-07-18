But it doesn't have to be just in a car to start a fire. The Midwest City, Oklahoma, Fire Department held a bottle of water in front a piece of paper and, sure enough, it burned a hole straight through the paper.
If you're driving, no need to worry about that water on the seat next to you. The Midwest City Fire Department said, because you're going under bridges and passing buildings and the sun is moving, the sunlight's energy is not in direct contact with the bottle.
LiveScience.com proved this IS possible just not very likely. According to a chemist at the Getty Conservation Institute, when sunlight passes through the car window, it hits the seat with the same amount of energy as a small electric space heater.
When you add the water bottle in, that energy is focused enough that it can easily heat up the material to heat the seat up. However, the scientist said that seats are designed to be fire-retardant and self-extinguishing. thus your car seat is more likely just have a burned hole in it than to actually catch fire.
So while, yes, it scientifically IS possible for a bottle of water to start a fire in your car, it must be lined up perfectly: clear liquid in a round bottle placed at just the right angle from the light source and a flammable material.
Yes, you technically CAN start a fire with a full bottle of water in your car, just don't leave papers, napkins, or anything flammable under it and your car will be mostly in one piece.
Posted Jul 18 2019 12:35PM EDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 12:46PM EDT
House Democrats approved legislation Thursday to raise the federal minimum wage for the first time in a decade, to $15 an hour, but the bill has almost no chance in the Republican-controlled Senate.
Passage was assured after centrists won concessions for a slower phase-in, over six years instead of five. They also won assurances the pay hike could be halted midway if a study shows job losses or other adverse effects.
A hike in the $7.25 hourly wage has been a top Democratic campaign promise, intended to address income inequality that's driving the 2020 political debate. Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland said raising the wage is the "right thing to do."
Posted Jul 18 2019 12:38PM EDT
Updated Jul 18 2019 12:49PM EDT
After almost a week's worth of strife, members of a Macomb Township community pool can rest easy: their pool's serial pooper has been apprehended.
Using video surveillance, officials with the Buckingham Recreational Facilities Association reported the fecal offender had been identified.
The association, which oversees the community pool for subdivisions in Buckingham Woods and Buckingham Village had the following to say on their website :
Posted Jul 18 2019 11:11AM EDT
A Michigan man has pleaded no contest to child abuse for allegedly punishing his five children with whippings and confinement in a dark, locked bedroom described by one officer as a dungeon.
Thirty-three-year-old Yenier Conde's trial was underway Tuesday when the Lansing man pleaded no contest to two counts of second-degree child abuse. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as such for sentencing purposes.
The Lansing State Journal reports that prosecutors agreed to dismiss 13 other charges. Conde's sentencing is set for July 28.