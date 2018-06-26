Wayne County reserve deputy charged with killing motorcyclist in drunk driving crash

- A reserve deputy for the Wayne County Sheriff's Office has been relieved of his duties after he was charged with killing a motorcyclist in a crash where authorities say he was drunk while driving.

Reserve Deputy Micheal Davis, 58, was charged Tuesday with the death of 30-year-old Daniel Starks. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Davis was driving his truck at Grand River and Meyers on June 23 around 11:30 p.m when he crashed into Starks as he was riding his motorcycle.

Detroit police arrived at the scene and Starks was taken to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead from the injuries he received in the crash.

According to Detroit Police, Davis had slurred speech and had a flask in the front cup holder of the truck. Police also said that Davis was carrying a gun at the time.

Davis was charged with operating under the influence causing death and reckless driving causing death - both are 15-year felonies. He was also charged with other misdemeanors in the crash.

He's expected to be arraigned later in the day on Tuesday.