- Michigan is a state that lives and breathes in manufacturing. From the autos to companies like Storch Products of Livonia. One of their Inventions is the Supermag.

Ten counties in Michigan harness the power of their magnets to get rid of sharp, dangerous metals off the roads. The man at the helm of the company, Matt Carr, started by pushing a broom - now he's the boss.

And he's encouraging other companies like his to take part in Manufacturing Day on Oct. 4. It is a yearly chance for high school and middle school kids in Wayne County to touch, feel and be inspired by companies like his.

"I think that those students who are in class that have not engaged in the traditional curriculum, there are some really smart ones in the back of the room that would love to create with their hands and have a sense of accomplishment at the end of the day," he said. "And that's what making things here in Detroit and Manufacturing Day is all about."

The annual event has dozens of companies taking part. Coming to the Ford Rouge Plant, or maybe a tour of Storch products can help change the way kids think of manufacturing.

"There actually learning what a day looks like in the life of a manufacturer," said Deborah Taylor, Southeast Michigan Community Alliance. "They are learning about careers that they may have heard about but they don't know the ins and outs of. They are on site, they are going on tour is, they are talking to industry professionals and learning about what a welder might to do, or a number of other areas of the manufacturing career."

Wayne County is teaming up with community partners for the big day. They're still looking for companies who want to take part. They're also looking for sponsors to pay for the educational experience. If you don't think your kids are interested in this industry, think different.

FOX 2: "To a young family in Detroit right now who's watching. Their child has zero interest in manufacturing, how do you turn that around?"

"Most kids like gaming. Well they need to understand how many electronics goes into manufacturing," said Carr. "What are they think the games came from? Somebody manufactures those games, the cars that they love, the cars they love to drive. Someone is manufacturing those cars. Everything they're looking at, the stoves they cook their food on. They don't take stock and how much manufacturing is a part of everything in their lives."

"It gives you the opportunity to tap into the students in the local region," Carr said. "There are some really good sophisticated equipment that I've been put back into the schools. We thought they were not learning milling and welding, it's actually happening."

