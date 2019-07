- Police say a woman suspected of drunken driving was driving 91 mph on Interstate 75 while towing two horses in a trailer in northern Michigan.

State police said they pulled over the driver after she was caught at 91 MPH on I-75 around 7:30 on July 4th.

When police talked to the driver, they said she appeared drunk and then searched the truck. That's where they found two open beers in the center console, one of which was mostly full.

The 38-year-old Wayne woman was arrested for suspected OWI. She was booked into the Otsego County Jail.

She was driving a truck that was hauling a horse trailer with two horses in it. They were turned over to Otsego County animal control Thursday night until another driver could pick them up.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

FOX 2 reported this story from Southfield, Mich.