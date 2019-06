A love of cooking and bringing satisfied smiles to family and friends has now grown into a booming business for one West Bloomfield woman.

"I am very proud something I never thought in a million years I would be doing."

It started about 5 years ago when Karen Akouri of West Bloomfield was grocery shopping and began reading labels of salad dressings.

"One I found was titanium dioxide. I was like what is that? I Googled it and I was like what is titanium dioxide? And they said it was a whitening agent for paint and used in industrial manufacturing. I was like, that's awful, why is this in our food?" she said.

Each bottle a different toxic chemical she couldn't pronounce.

"It didn't make sense here I am making a healthy salad and pouring all of these chemicals on it

Karen, a mother of three who was concerned about what her family was eating, decided to create her own.

"My friends were like, 'you should bottle this, this is so good. I am obsessed with citrus hone, you need to bottle it.' When I told my husband I was thinking about it, he was like, 'you can just add it to all the other things you started.' I was like, 'you didn't just say that.' I am going to show him -- follow through," she said.

Making her own dressing became an eye-opening experience for Karen, learning many salad dressings use soybean or canola oil and other ingredients that are GMO, highly inflammatory and filled with allergens. After countless days and nights of researching and measuring, using simple products you can pronounce and find in your own kitchen, Karen was ready to unveil her two new dressings -- citrus honey and Mediterranean lemon. She just needed a name.

"It's because I love drenching my salads with dressing," she said.

Karen pitched Drench, used for everything from salad dressing to marinades, to a local market.

"It was me in the beginning. I said let me just try Plum Market. I went in with a mason jar and walked in, 'Can I speak to the buyer?' She was wonderful and give me a chance," she said.

They did, and the rest is history. Drench, which is manufactured in Detroit, launched last fall and stores can't keep her delicious dressings on the shelves.

Foodies can find drench at multiple markets in Michigan, Chicago and even on Amazon.

"It's crazy -- I went to school for accounting. I was a CPA 5 years and a CIA-certified internal auditor, so I found this happened to be my passion. That's what I suggest to any young entrepreneur -- follow your passion. I know it is cliché. If you love it won't be work," she said.

Karen says she still encourages people to make their own dressings -but if not it's nice to have a bottle that is homemade of ingredients you can pronounce.

You can find her salad recipe's and info on Idrench.Com