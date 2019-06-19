< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. West Bloomfield woman creates Drench salad dressing using natural ingredients West Bloomfield woman creates Drench salad dressing using natural ingredients
By FOX 2 Staff
Posted Jun 19 2019 08:13PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 19 2019 08:11PM EDT West Bloomfield woman creates Drench salad dressing using natural ingredients addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/west-bloomfield-woman-creates-drench-salad-dressing-using-natural-ingredients";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x202\x20Staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413643722" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>A love of cooking and bringing satisfied smiles to family and friends has now grown into a booming business for one West Bloomfield woman.</p><p>"I am very proud something I never thought in a million years I would be doing."</p><p>It started about 5 years ago when Karen Akouri of West Bloomfield was grocery shopping and began reading labels of salad dressings. </p><p>"One I found was titanium dioxide. I was like what is that? I Googled it and I was like what is titanium dioxide? And they said it was a whitening agent for paint and used in industrial manufacturing. I was like, that's awful, why is this in our food?" she said.</p><p>Each bottle a different toxic chemical she couldn't pronounce.</p><p>"It didn't make sense here I am making a healthy salad and pouring all of these chemicals on it </p><p>Karen, a mother of three who was concerned about what her family was eating, decided to create her own.</p><p>"My friends were like, 'you should bottle this, this is so good. I am obsessed with citrus hone, you need to bottle it.' When I told my husband I was thinking about it, he was like, 'you can just add it to all the other things you started.' I was like, 'you didn't just say that.' I am going to show him -- follow through," she said.</p><p>Making her own dressing became an eye-opening experience for Karen, learning many salad dressings use soybean or canola oil and other ingredients that are GMO, highly inflammatory and filled with allergens. After countless days and nights of researching and measuring, using simple products you can pronounce and find in your own kitchen, Karen was ready to unveil her two new dressings -- citrus honey and Mediterranean lemon. She just needed a name.</p><p>"It's because I love drenching my salads with dressing," she said.</p><p>Karen pitched Drench, used for everything from salad dressing to marinades, to a local market.</p><p>"It was me in the beginning. I said let me just try Plum Market. I went in with a mason jar and walked in, 'Can I speak to the buyer?' She was wonderful and give me a chance," she said.</p><p>They did, and the rest is history. Drench, which is manufactured in Detroit, launched last fall and stores can't keep her delicious dressings on the shelves. <br /> Foodies can find drench at multiple markets in Michigan, Chicago and even on Amazon. </p><p>"It's crazy -- I went to school for accounting. I was a CPA 5 years and a CIA-certified internal auditor, so I found this happened to be my passion. That's what I suggest to any young entrepreneur -- follow your passion. I know it is cliché. Court: Man who won lottery millions during divorce case must share
Posted Jun 19 2019 08:48PM EDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 08:51PM EDT PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) -- A suburban Detroit man who was in the middle of a divorce when he won more than $30 million must share the lottery windfall with his ex-wife. Detroit's 'Motor City Match' under federal review
By FOX 2 Staff
Posted Jun 19 2019 08:02PM EDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 08:15PM EDT Motor City Match is supposed to help small business thrive in Detroit but the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Department is reviewing whether the program is misusing money mean for business owners.

Motor City Match gives grants to deserving small businesses. But after a routine audit, the program is being reevaluated by HUD.

"Every year HUD field office does a monitor report like an audit and last year's review included Motor City Match," said Arther Jemison with the City of Detroit. Pay your bills, taxes and tickets with Detroit's newest outdoor kiosk
Posted Jun 19 2019 07:21PM EDT

Now there's an even easier way to get separated from your money.

Granted, this way is endorsed by the city of Detroit.

There are 70 kiosks that dot the metro Detroit landscape. You can pay bills, taxes and even parking tickets. (Photo credit: @TimLeMule / Twitter)" title="Video of crowd toronto_1560805599561.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>At least 2 injured in Toronto Raptors victory rally gunfire, police say; crowd runs from scene</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/father-drowns-saving-child-who-fell-from-bridge-in-detroit-lakes-minn"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/02/07497C.MXF_14.05.40.04_1559524071627_7344637_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="water wake generic-409162"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Father drowns saving son who fell from bridge in Detroit Lakes, Minn.</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/let-it-rip/let-it-rip-flint-water-case"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/16/Let_it_Rip__Flint_Water_Case_0_7403407_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Let_it_Rip__Flint_Water_Case_0_20190616143457"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Let it Rip: Flint Water Case</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone 