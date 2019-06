- Detroit police say a 45-year-old woman was shot and killed on the city's west side Monday night.

It happened at about 8 p.m. in the 8000 block of Robeson Street near Joy Road and Greenfield. Investigators say the victim had a dispute with neighbors.

After an argument, she went back into her home when it was then shot up. She was fatally wounded by the gunfire.

"I want justice," said neighbor Edmund Stewart, Jr. "Whoever knows this, tell. They need to bring them all to jail. They need to do some time."

Stay with FOX 2 as this story develops.