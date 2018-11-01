Woman hits police cars during chase, smokes crack pipe before arrest

- Macomb County sheriff deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle in Harrison Township last week leading to a wild chase.

The car was spotted without tail lights and the driver fled at speeds that reached 100 miles an hour. During the pursuit the suspect rammed two patrol cars on N. River Road near I-94.

After their vehicle hit the squad cars police yelled to put their hands up. But the driver instead lit up a crack pipe -- right in front of deputies.

"In this job, you can never say you've seen it all," said Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham.

The suspect, 36-year-old Kristi Rettig of Eastpointe, now faces several charges including fleeing and eluding, assault with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a controlled substance.

"I think she truly believed she was going back to prison and figured she'd get one more hit of crack cocaine before she does her time," Wickersham said.

The passenger, 28-year-old Alexandra Weed of Melvindale, was also charged with possession.

The Macomb County sheriff wants to use this case as an example that it's never too late to join the "Hope Not Handcuffs" program which helps people get sober -- without fear of getting arrested.

Nobody was hurt during the chase.

If you or someone you know is battling addiction, for more information go to https://www.familiesagainstnarcotics.org/hopenothandcuffs