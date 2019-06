- A woman in a wheelchair tired of waiting for her food at a Detroit McDonald's fired a Taser at an employee Thursday night.

Wayne State Police Lt. Keith Morris said the woman fired her Taser at the employee, who dodged the dart, at the location near WSU at Woodward and Canfield, at about 5:30 p.m.

The employee was not injured and called police to the location, where officers found the irate customer with the Taser tucked in her shirt.

Police were unable to arrest the woman due to not having the proper vehicle to accomodate her wheelchair.

Officers confiscated the Taser and requested an out of custody warrant. If the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office allows it, the woman will be arrested.