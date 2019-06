- Police are investigating after a woman's body was found inside a vacant home on the city's east side Wednesday.

Police were called to the home near on Mack Avenue, near Mount Elliot, around 5 a.m. but don't have many details to share yet.

Right now police don't know who the woman is or how she died, but say that she was found naked and that she'd likely been there for a couple days due to the stage of decomposition.

Investigators were seen carrying a backpack out of the home that we're told was filled with various IDs that they will now cross check. Police aren't sure yet if the bag may have been ditched by someone breaking into cars in the area, or if it could be connected to the woman's death.

"Man it's sad. I got kids, nieces and nephews around here they walk to school. It's not right," a neighbor named Tavie told us. "All I want is to know what happened, if someone killed her and do something about. I send my condolences to her family because we all got love ones."

Autopsy results are pending.