Wrong-way driver who killed family of 5 in I-75 crash identified

- The wrong-way driver accused of killing a Northville family of five in Kentucky has been identified as Joey Lee Bailey.

Police say Bailey, 41, was driving drunk the wrong way on I-75 for miles before hitting the Abbas family heading back to Michigan in a fiery head-on collision early Sunday morning. The crash also killed Bailey, of Georgetown, Kentucky, who had worked as a stamping operator for Toyota.

The crash killed Sam and Dr. Rima Abbas and their three children, 14-year-old Ali, 13-year-old Isabella and 7-year-old Giselle.

The family lives in Northville but have had deep family roots in Dearborn for generations. Sam was a realtor and Dr. Rima was a well-known physician with Beaumont.

Visitation for the Abbas family was from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Islamic Center of America in Dearborn at 19500 Ford Road near Evergreen. Services will be held Tuesday with the funeral at 9:30 a.m. and the burial to follow at the Islamic Memorial Gardens on Ann Arbor Trail in Westland.

In lieu of sending money to the family, a spokesperson told FOX 2 send checks in care of the Abbas family to Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

