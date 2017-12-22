WXYZ's Malcolm Maddox returns to work after harassment probe

- The parent company of Detroit TV station WXYZ says it has completed an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations involving news anchor Malcolm Maddox.

He was taken off the air earlier this month after allegations were brought against him by a local activist. Reverend W.J. Rideout claimed during a news conference that the station ignored complaints against Maddox involving alleged inappropriate behavior with female coworkers.

Friday morning, WXYZ's station manager addressed those allegations, and Maddox returned to his position as morning anchor.

The E.W. Scripps Co. says it completed an investigation into the allegations and found no basis for additional action against Maddox or others. Maddox told viewers Friday he's made mistakes, but is renewing his responsibility to honor the station's "policies and values."

Scripps says in 2015 it determined Maddox engaged in inappropriate communications with coworkers that didn't conform to company policy. Scripps says that at that time Maddox received corrective action, including a two-week unpaid suspension.

Maddox was placed on administrative leave on December 6 after Rev. Rideout's press conference.

Maddox says he exercised "very poor judgment."

So far, there's been no comment from Rev. Rideout on Maddox returning to work.

The Associated Press contributed to this report