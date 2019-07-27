He's holding a shovel and adorning a ripped-up white Chicago Bears T-shirt that's smeared with dirt and sweat. Judging by the beads of sweat on his head, it's a hot one in northern Michigan.
"What is this? Holy cow. It's the last plow mound of Keweenaw. This has got to be a record," said Mezydlo.
It might be. An official said the National Weather Service in Marquette, MI said any snow sticking around this long into the year would have to be in a dark, moist area that isn't touched by the sun.
As Mezydlo is standing over the untainted plot of white powder, he hacks away at the pile with his shovel and hammer as spits of snow fly everywhere.
Residing in Mohawk, Michigan, Mezydlo works at Sickler Industries, a saw mill that cuts panels and flooring. He suspects that the saw dust from the mill insulated any summer heat from warming the snow.
"I was looking for kindling and when I was standing on it, I bent down and thought 'why is this so solid?'" he said in an interview. "I brushed away like eight inches of shavings and there it was."
A bad winter in 2014 left floating ice bergs into June. But, in the 17 years living in the Keewenaw Peninsula, he's never seen snow so late into the year.
As of 1 p.m. Friday, the video had accrued more than 250,000 thousand views on Facebook. For both Mezydlo and Turnquist, the burst of fame has been a shocking one.
"A friend of mine asked if she could share it...so I made it public," said Turnquist, who works as the director of student financial services at Finlandia University. "We went to bed and all of a sudden, it blew up. We thought 'just what in the world?'"
The surprise at the video's viral boom was matched only by the hundreds of thousands of people who couldn't believe there's still evidence of winter in the seventh month of the year.
When Turnquist posted the video, she commented saying "I think I'm a little bit devastated."
I think we all are.
Posted Jul 27 2019 09:20AM EDT
Detroit Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian accident that happened Saturday morning around 1:30 in the area of 7 Mile and Rowe.
Police say the victim, a 24-year-old man, was crossing the street when he was struck by a blue 2008 caravan. The driver of the caravan remained on the scene until police arrived.
The victim was then taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Posted Jul 26 2019 06:04PM EDT
Updated Jul 27 2019 08:03AM EDT
A Rockland County man faces charges after authorities say twin babies were found dead inside a car in the Bronx on Friday afternoon.
It happened at W. Kingsbridge Rd. and Kingsbridge Terrace. Their father told police that he forgot that his 1-year old boy and girl were in the back of his Honda sedan when he arrived for work..
Mariza and Phoenix Rodriguez, were left in the car’s back seat for 8 hours as the father went to work at a nearby hospital on Friday morning, police say.
Posted Jul 27 2019 07:54AM EDT
Be sure to come out and have a good time at the 17th annual Orchard Lake Fine Art Show!
The fun runs through Sunday and you can expect to see original art, live entertainment and enjoy quality food from local restaurants.
So if you're looking for some great weekend fun, check out the Orchard Lake Fine Art Show, which is being held in the area of Powers and Daly Road in West Bloomfield!