Young hockey player taunted for skin color gets video from NHL's PK Subban

- A young Plymouth hockey player was taunted on the ice because of the color of his skin.

Now the 13-year-old is getting encouragement from pro hockey star P.K. Subban, who can relate.

Ty Cornett's life changed when he got a personal video from Subban, an NHL player he's looked up to since he was little.

"Hi Ty, it's P.K. Subban with the Nashville Predators," he says in the video. "I heard a little bit about you and what you are going through. I can tell you this right now, as long as you are still breathing in this world, you've got to believe in yourself and let nobody tell you what you can and can't do - especially if it is because of the color of your skin."

Playing a predominately white sport, Ty has faced discrimination on the ice from opposing teams

"People always call me the n-word," Cornett said. "They always say, like, 'Go play football or basketball monkey' and really racist things."

"His goalie who I didn't even know, went to his dad and said I'm listening to what they're saying to him on the ice," said Matt Cornett, his father. "And it was hurting him."

The next thing you know, P.K. Subban found out about the discrimination and made this video for Ty.

"In this world some things happen that we don't really understand," Subban said. "That's okay we don't have to understand it, what we need to do is understand ourselves, believe in ourselves, and keep trying and keep pushing forward."

"When I got that video I went crazy, I was jumping up and down," Subban said. "I was rolling over the floor and stuff."

"I couldn't believe it number one," his dad said. "It made me super emotional, because this has been an issue that's been bothering me for a few years."

Matt says since Ty got the video, things have been different

"He came and gave me a hug, said I'm going to score you a goal," Matt said. "It was like a new kid."

"I feel awesome, I feel special," Ty said.

"It's so amazing when you think that 45 seconds has impacted my son's life forever," Matt said.

And Ty has some pretty good advice for other athletes facing discrimination.

"Don't ever let it affect you," he said. "They are just words. I mean, just keep doing what you love doing."