- On Thursday, Twitter announced a change to its company policy: Some of its tweets that violate the social media site's rules will come with an additional notice.

When an account posts a tweet that is deemed to break the rules, an interstitial will conceal the tweet. That's a fancy way for saying a notice will be placed in front of the tweet, stating that while the tweet may break the rules, it has been left up for specific reasons.

It'll look a little like this:

"The Twitter Rules about abusive behavior apply to this Tweet. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain available."

Twitter has applied the "public interest" buffer as reason for leaving some tweets up, despite their violations. Many public officials, including the President of the United States fall under this new rule.

The Twitter blog post stating the rule change said:

"By nature of their positions, these leaders have outsized influence and sometimes say things that could be considered controversial or invite debate and discussion. A critical function of our service is providing a place where people can openly and publicly respond to their leaders and hold them accountable."

Officials think one of the accounts that could be impacted is that of President Trump, who has tested the company's policy in the past.

You might have seen interstitials when content was deemed "sensitive" and required you to select an "uncover" button to see the post. The new rule change will work a little like that. So, who specifically does this apply to?

Be or represent a government official, be running for public office, or be considered for a government position.

Have more than 100,000 followers

Be verified.

If a tweet meets the threshold to be covered, it will impact where it will be seen on the website. That means it won't appear in Safe Search, the Timeline when switched to Top Tweets, Live Events pages, Recommended Tweet push notifications, the Notifications tab and Explore.

You can read more about the social media's rules and policies here.