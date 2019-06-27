< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. A new twitter rule change may impact which tweets you see, including those from the President id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415070921" data-article-version="1.0">A new twitter rule change may impact which tweets you see, including those from the President</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-415070921" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=A new twitter rule change may impact which tweets you see, including those from the President&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/us-and-world-news/a-new-twitter-rule-change-may-impact-which-tweets-you-see-including-those-from-the-president" data-title="A new twitter rule change may impact which tweets you see, including those from the President" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/us-and-world-news/a-new-twitter-rule-change-may-impact-which-tweets-you-see-including-those-from-the-president" addthis:title="A new twitter rule change may impact which tweets you see, including those from the President"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415070921.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415070921");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415070921-415067021"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/wjbk_twitter%20generic_062719_1561654704459.jpg_7450720_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/wjbk_twitter%20generic_062719_1561654704459.jpg_7450720_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/wjbk_twitter%20generic_062719_1561654704459.jpg_7450720_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/wjbk_twitter%20generic_062719_1561654704459.jpg_7450720_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/wjbk_twitter%20generic_062719_1561654704459.jpg_7450720_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415070921-415067021" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/wjbk_twitter%20generic_062719_1561654704459.jpg_7450720_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/wjbk_twitter%20generic_062719_1561654704459.jpg_7450720_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/wjbk_twitter%20generic_062719_1561654704459.jpg_7450720_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/wjbk_twitter%20generic_062719_1561654704459.jpg_7450720_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/wjbk_twitter%20generic_062719_1561654704459.jpg_7450720_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> By Jack Nissen
Posted Jun 27 2019 01:13PM EDT
Updated Jun 27 2019 01:16PM EDT that is deemed to break the rules, an interstitial will conceal the tweet. That's a fancy way for saying a notice will be placed in front of the tweet, stating that while the tweet may break the rules, it has been left up for specific reasons.</p><p>It'll look a little like this:</p><p><img alt="" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/wjbk_twitter%20new%20rule_062719_1561655426898.JPG_7450727_ver1.0.jpg" style="width: 50%; float:right;" /></p><p>"The Twitter Rules about abusive behavior apply to this Tweet. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the Tweet to remain available."</p><p>Twitter has applied the "public interest" buffer as reason for leaving some tweets up, despite their violations. Many public officials, including the President of the United States fall under this new rule.</p><p>The Twitter blog post stating the rule change said:</p> <blockquote><p>"By nature of their positions, these leaders have outsized influence and sometimes say things that could be considered controversial or invite debate and discussion. A critical function of our service is providing a place where people can openly and publicly respond to their leaders and hold them accountable."</p></blockquote> <p>Officials think one of the accounts that could be impacted is that of President Trump, who has tested the company's policy in the <a href="https://www.cnn.com/2019/03/28/tech/trump-twitter-rules-label/index.html">past</a>.</p><p>You might have seen interstitials when content was deemed "sensitive" and required you to select an "uncover" button to see the post. The new rule change will work a little like that. So, who specifically does this apply to?</p> <ul> <li>Be or represent a government official, be running for public office, or be considered for a government position. </li> <li>Have more than 100,000 followers</li> <li>Be verified.</li> </ul> <p>If a tweet meets the threshold to be covered, it will impact where it will be seen on the website. More US and World News Stories src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/SALT%20LAKE%20CITY%20PD_missing%20mackenzie%20lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_1280_720_1561656055285.jpg_7450728_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/SALT%20LAKE%20CITY%20PD_missing%20mackenzie%20lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_1280_720_1561656055285.jpg_7450728_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/SALT%20LAKE%20CITY%20PD_missing%20mackenzie%20lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_1280_720_1561656055285.jpg_7450728_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/SALT%20LAKE%20CITY%20PD_missing%20mackenzie%20lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_1280_720_1561656055285.jpg_7450728_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/27/SALT%20LAKE%20CITY%20PD_missing%20mackenzie%20lueck_062319_1561305549699.png_7433872_ver1.0_1280_720_1561656055285.jpg_7450728_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police combing a Salt Lake City home for clues on the whereabouts of missing University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck&nbsp;named its owner as a &quot;person of interest&quot; Thursday. (Photo Credit: Salt Lake City Police Department)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mackenzie Lueck disappearance: Police have 'person of interest' in Utah university student case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Greg Norman, Cristina Corbin, Fox News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 01:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 01:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police combing a Salt Lake City home for clues on the whereabouts of missing University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck named its owner as a "person of interest" Thursday, adding they are searching for a mattress and box spring removed from the home last week.</p><p>Lueck, 23, was last seen meeting an unknown individual around 3 a.m. on June 17 near a park in Salt Lake City after being dropped off by a Lyft driver. She hailed the ride after flying in from Los Angeles – where she had attended a funeral – and has not been heard from since.</p><p>“The owner of the residence where we served the warrant last night is a person of interest," Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said at a press conference Thursday. He added that no arrests have been made in what he says is still a missing person’s case. The homeowner, according to a detective that spoke to Fox News, will not be identified until police make an arrest.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-and-world-news/supreme-court-says-federal-courts-have-no-role-in-policing-partisan-redistricting" title="Supreme Court says federal courts have no role in policing partisan redistricting" data-articleId="415032917" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/11/supreme_court_file1_1539294152109_6213001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/11/supreme_court_file1_1539294152109_6213001_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/11/supreme_court_file1_1539294152109_6213001_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/11/supreme_court_file1_1539294152109_6213001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/11/supreme_court_file1_1539294152109_6213001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Supreme Court says federal courts have no role in policing partisan redistricting</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 10:19AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Supreme Court says federal courts have no role in policing partisan redistricting; decision could reshape US politics.</p><p>The Supreme Court says federal courts have no role to play in policing political districts drawn for partisan gain. The decision could embolden political line-drawing for partisan gain when state lawmakers undertake the next round of redistricting following the 2020 Census.</p><p>The justices said by a 5-4 vote Thursday that claims of partisan gerrymandering do not belong in federal court. The court's conservative, Republican-appointed majority says that voters and elected officials should be the arbiters of what is a political dispute.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/ford-to-cut-12-000-jobs-in-europe-as-part-of-restructuring" title="Ford to cut 12,000 jobs in Europe as part of restructuring" data-articleId="415014765" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/FORD%20LOGO_1558132566442.jpg_7284763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/FORD%20LOGO_1558132566442.jpg_7284763_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/FORD%20LOGO_1558132566442.jpg_7284763_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/FORD%20LOGO_1558132566442.jpg_7284763_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/FORD%20LOGO_1558132566442.jpg_7284763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ford to cut 12,000 jobs in Europe as part of restructuring</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 08:03AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Carmaker Ford said Thursday it is shedding 12,000 jobs in Europe as it streamlines operations in the region to increase profitability. </p><p>The job cuts are part of a broad restructuring that includes the already announced closure of six plants in Europe. Ford is reducing its total number of plants in the region to 18 as it reorganizes its business into three divisions: commercial vehicles, passenger cars and imports of Ford models such as the Mustang. </p><p>Ford of Europe said that the positions in Europe would be eliminated mostly by voluntary separation programs through the end of 2020. id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-and-world-news/supreme-court-says-federal-courts-have-no-role-in-policing-partisan-redistricting" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/11/supreme_court_file1_1539294152109_6213001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/11/supreme_court_file1_1539294152109_6213001_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/11/supreme_court_file1_1539294152109_6213001_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/11/supreme_court_file1_1539294152109_6213001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/10/11/supreme_court_file1_1539294152109_6213001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Supreme Court says federal courts have no role in policing partisan redistricting</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-drowns-in-detroit-river-after-accidental-fall-into-marina-canal" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/wjbk-marina%20accidental%20drowning-062719_1561638416449.jpg_7449495_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/wjbk-marina%20accidental%20drowning-062719_1561638416449.jpg_7449495_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/wjbk-marina%20accidental%20drowning-062719_1561638416449.jpg_7449495_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/wjbk-marina%20accidental%20drowning-062719_1561638416449.jpg_7449495_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/27/wjbk-marina%20accidental%20drowning-062719_1561638416449.jpg_7449495_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man drowns in Detroit River after accidental fall into marina canal</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/ford-to-cut-12-000-jobs-in-europe-as-part-of-restructuring" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/FORD%20LOGO_1558132566442.jpg_7284763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/FORD%20LOGO_1558132566442.jpg_7284763_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/FORD%20LOGO_1558132566442.jpg_7284763_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/FORD%20LOGO_1558132566442.jpg_7284763_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/17/FORD%20LOGO_1558132566442.jpg_7284763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ford to cut 12,000 jobs in Europe as part of restructuring</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-and-world-news/democratic-debate-10-candidates-discuss-immigration-gun-control-health-care-in-first-night" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/getty_debate1stnight_062619_1561604505520_7449102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/getty_debate1stnight_062619_1561604505520_7449102_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/getty_debate1stnight_062619_1561604505520_7449102_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/getty_debate1stnight_062619_1561604505520_7449102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/getty_debate1stnight_062619_1561604505520_7449102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ten&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;25&#x20;Democratic&#x20;candidates&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x20;on&#x20;stage&#x20;in&#x20;Miami&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x2c;&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;night&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;NBC&#x20;News-hosted&#x20;Democratic&#x20;debate&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Drew&#x20;Angerer&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Democratic debate: 10 candidates discuss immigration, gun control, health care in first night</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/facial-recognition-software-on-city-of-detroit-cameras-up-for-vote" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/security%20cameras2_1561604139071.jpg_7448932_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/security%20cameras2_1561604139071.jpg_7448932_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/security%20cameras2_1561604139071.jpg_7448932_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/security%20cameras2_1561604139071.jpg_7448932_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/26/security%20cameras2_1561604139071.jpg_7448932_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Facial recognition software on city of Detroit cameras up for vote</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 