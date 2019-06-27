< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. DA won't prosecute pregnant woman charged in unborn baby's death after shooter walked free 28 2019 11:50AM Posted Jul 03 2019 03:43PM EDT
Updated Jul 03 2019 04:25PM EDT <div id="relatedHeadlines-416131066" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP)</strong> - An Alabama district attorney said Wednesday she is dropping charges against a woman who was indicted for manslaughter after she lost her fetus when was shot during a fight.</p> <p><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/us-and-world-news/woman-shot-in-stomach-during-fight-charged-in-death-of-unborn-baby-while-shooter-goes-free" target="_blank"><strong>Marshae Jones was arrested last week after a grand jury concluded she intentionally</strong></a> caused the death of her fetus by initiating a fight, knowing she was pregnant.</p> <p>Jones was five months pregnant when 23-year-old Ebony Jemison shot her in the stomach during a December argument over the fetus's father, authorities said.</p> <p>Jemison was initially charged with manslaughter, but a Jefferson County grand jury declined to indict her after police said an investigation determined Jones started the fight, and Jemison ultimately fired in self-defense. Jones, 28, was indicted by the same grand jury and arrested.</p> <p>But Jefferson County Bessemer Cutoff District Attorney Lynneice O. Washington said Wednesday that she would not pursue the case.</p> <p>Lawyers defending Jones filed a motion to dismiss Monday morning, arguing that in issuing the charges, the state used a "flawed and twisted rationale" that "ignores the law and ignores reason."</p> <p>The idea that Jones intentionally caused the death of her fetus by initiating the fight is a "tortured," ''irrational" theory which "defies the most basic logic and analysis," the filing asserts.</p> <p>Alabama is one of dozens of states that have fetal homicide laws allowing criminal charges when fetuses are killed in violent acts, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.</p> <p>Jones' arrest sparked outrage across the country, with advocates for women's rights calling it another attempt to charge women for crimes related to their pregnancies. Legal scholars said the arrest raises questions about what other scenarios - such as driving a car or swimming in a pool - could constitute putting a fetus in danger.</p> <p>It comes after the state passed the nation's most hardline anti-abortion legislation. It would make performing an abortion at any stage of pregnancy a felony punishable by 10 to 99 years or life in prison for the provider. The law makes no exception for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest. KTVU's Amber Lee spoke with one of the sergeants from Tanforan Mall's Army recruiting office who gave first aid to one of the shooting victims." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Army staff sergeants run toward gunfire at California mall, help young boys who were shot</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amber Lee, KTVU</span>, <span class="author">Lisa Fernandez, KTVU</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 08:55AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 12:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Most people at the mall in San Bruno ran away from the gunfire when shots rang out Tuesday afternoon, causing panic and at least four injures.</p><p>But at least two Army staff sergeants, who work at a recruiting office at the Shops of Tanforan mall, ran toward the chaos.</p><p>Army Staff Sgt. Isaiah Locklear immediately saw that two young boys had been wounded and he ran toward a 16-year-old boy who had been shot in the stomach. He used his shirt to stop the bleeding. And he tried to get the young man to laugh. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-and-world-news/thousands-of-barrels-of-jim-beam-bourbon-burn-in-kentucky-1" title="Thousands of barrels of Jim Beam bourbon burn in Kentucky" data-articleId="416087726" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/MAJOR_FIRE_AT_JIM_BEAM_BOURBON_WAREHOUSE__VO___8RFY98F98TY.mp4.00_00_33_07.Still002_1562156164370_7471481_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/MAJOR_FIRE_AT_JIM_BEAM_BOURBON_WAREHOUSE__VO___8RFY98F98TY.mp4.00_00_33_07.Still002_1562156164370_7471481_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/MAJOR_FIRE_AT_JIM_BEAM_BOURBON_WAREHOUSE__VO___8RFY98F98TY.mp4.00_00_33_07.Still002_1562156164370_7471481_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/MAJOR_FIRE_AT_JIM_BEAM_BOURBON_WAREHOUSE__VO___8RFY98F98TY.mp4.00_00_33_07.Still002_1562156164370_7471481_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/03/MAJOR_FIRE_AT_JIM_BEAM_BOURBON_WAREHOUSE__VO___8RFY98F98TY.mp4.00_00_33_07.Still002_1562156164370_7471481_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Thousands of barrels of Jim Beam bourbon burn in Kentucky</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 08:17AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 10:56AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Firefighters in Kentucky are trying to extinguish a burning Jim Beam warehouse filled with about 45,000 barrels of bourbon.</p><p>Woodford County Emergency Management Director Drew Chandler tells WKYT-TV that two barrel warehouses caught fire late Tuesday. Crews said one warehouse initially caught fire and the flames spread to a second warehouse.</p><p>The first warehouse fire is under control, but the other kept burning for hours.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/florida-man-contracts-flesh-eating-bacteria-while-going-about-an-average-day-not-entering-water" title="Florida man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while going about ‘an average day,' not entering water" data-articleId="416056900" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Florida_man_contracts_flesh_eating_bacte_0_7468567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Florida_man_contracts_flesh_eating_bacte_0_7468567_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Florida_man_contracts_flesh_eating_bacte_0_7468567_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Florida_man_contracts_flesh_eating_bacte_0_7468567_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/Florida_man_contracts_flesh_eating_bacte_0_7468567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Florida man was recovering on Tuesday after he contracted a flesh-eating bacteria on Friday that rapidly spread across one of his arms." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while going about ‘an average day,' not entering water</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 09:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 03 2019 07:34AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Florida man was recovering on Tuesday after he contracted a flesh-eating bacteria on Friday that rapidly spread across one of his arms.</p><p>Tyler “TK” King, of Santa Rosa Beach, was going about “an average day,” when he was infected with the bacteria called Vibrio Vulnificus, he wrote in a viral Facebook post that included pictures of his large rash. </p><p>“I had my morning smoothie and did some light exercise. I made my way down to an area on 30A to do a photoshoot,” he said. “We started with a short paddle across a dune lake to get some cool pictures. I NEVER got into the water.” </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/he-is-not-with-us-anymore-hearse-driver-transporting-body-pulled-over-for-using-hov-lane"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/03/bodycam_hearseinhovlane_070319_1562183829025_7472851_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A mortuary employee and driver is shown on a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper's bodycam video after he was pulled over for driving alone in the carpool lane. (Photo credit: Nevada Highway Patrol)" title="bodycam_hearseinhovlane_070319-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘He is not with us anymore': Hearse driver transporting body pulled over for using HOV lane</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/uswnt-jersey-is-nikes-best-selling-in-a-single-season-more-than-any-other-soccer-team"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/wwc%20jersey_1562012723822.png_7461259_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - (L-R) Tobin Heath,Megan Rapinoe,Alex Morgan,Carli Lloyd,Julie Ertz of the USA pose for a portrait during the official FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 portrait session. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)" title="wwc jersey_1562012723822.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>USWNT jersey is Nike's best-selling in a single season — more than any other soccer team</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/thousands-of-fireworks-recalled-due-to-being-overloaded-with-explosives"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/30/KSAZ%20grandmas%20fireworks%20recalled_1561917425788.jpg_7458336_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ grandmas fireworks recalled_1561917425788.jpg-408200.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Thousands of fireworks recalled due to being overloaded with explosives</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/plane-crashes-into-hangar-at-addison-airport"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/10_killed_in_plane_crash_at_Addison_Airp_0_7459097_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="10_killed_in_plane_crash_at_Addison_Airp_0_20190701022634-409650"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>10 killed in plane crash at Addison Airport</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row id="article_10155_65880_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/detroit-police-uncover-wrong-bodies-buried-in-graves-following-cemetery-exhumations-last-may" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/cemetery%20dig%20plymouth1_1560977662973.JPG_7420402_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/cemetery%20dig%20plymouth1_1560977662973.JPG_7420402_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/cemetery%20dig%20plymouth1_1560977662973.JPG_7420402_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/cemetery%20dig%20plymouth1_1560977662973.JPG_7420402_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/19/cemetery%20dig%20plymouth1_1560977662973.JPG_7420402_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Detroit police uncover wrong bodies buried in graves following cemetery exhumations last June</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/-an-all-out-assault-two-sentenced-after-2018-bar-fight-that-left-one-dead-one-with-brain-trauma" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/03/Two_sentenced_in_death_of_man_after_2018_0_7473547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/03/Two_sentenced_in_death_of_man_after_2018_0_7473547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/03/Two_sentenced_in_death_of_man_after_2018_0_7473547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/03/Two_sentenced_in_death_of_man_after_2018_0_7473547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/03/Two_sentenced_in_death_of_man_after_2018_0_7473547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>"An all-out assault," two sentenced after 2018 bar fight that left one dead, one with brain trauma</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/9-year-old-helps-launch-healthy-vending-machine-at-detroit-camp" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/03/69FD5153A40F47C0A8367BC711DD7A1E_1562191078957_7473456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/03/69FD5153A40F47C0A8367BC711DD7A1E_1562191078957_7473456_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/03/69FD5153A40F47C0A8367BC711DD7A1E_1562191078957_7473456_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/03/69FD5153A40F47C0A8367BC711DD7A1E_1562191078957_7473456_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/03/69FD5153A40F47C0A8367BC711DD7A1E_1562191078957_7473456_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>9-year-old helps launch healthy vending machine at Detroit camp</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/1-dead-4-injured-in-morning-house-fire-in-sterling-heights" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/03/1_dead__4_injured_in_morning_house_fire__0_7473541_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/03/1_dead__4_injured_in_morning_house_fire__0_7473541_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/03/1_dead__4_injured_in_morning_house_fire__0_7473541_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/03/1_dead__4_injured_in_morning_house_fire__0_7473541_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/03/1_dead__4_injured_in_morning_house_fire__0_7473541_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>1 dead, 4 injured in morning house fire in Sterling Heights</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/an-automotive-visionary-friends-remember-lee-iacocca" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/03/An_automotive_visionary__Friends_remembe_0_7473099_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/03/An_automotive_visionary__Friends_remembe_0_7473099_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/03/An_automotive_visionary__Friends_remembe_0_7473099_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/03/An_automotive_visionary__Friends_remembe_0_7473099_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 