e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article> <section id="story409971296" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409971296" data-article-version="1.0">The U.S. Women's Soccer team might be the tournament's best — and it's also its oldest</h1> </header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="409971296" data-article-version="1.0">The U.S. Women's Soccer team might be the tournament's best — and it's also its oldest</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-409971296" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=The U.S. Women's Soccer team might be the tournament's best — and it's also its oldest&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/us-and-world-news/united-states-women-s-soccer-team-world-cup-2019-france-oldest-team" data-title="The U.S. Women's Soccer team might be the tournament's best — and it's also its oldest" addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/us-and-world-news/united-states-women-s-soccer-team-world-cup-2019-france-oldest-team" addthis:title="The U.S. Women's Soccer team might be the tournament's best — and it's also its oldest"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-409971296.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-409971296");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_409971296_409947566_156683"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_409971296_409947566_156683";this.videosJson='[{"id":"409947566","video":"569663","title":"The%20US%20is%20the%20women%27s%20oldest%20team%20in%20this%20year%27s%20World%20Cup","caption":"The%20US%20is%20the%20women%27s%20oldest%20team%20in%20this%20year%27s%20World%20Cup","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F30%2FThe_US_is_the_women_s_oldest_team_in_thi_0_7333085_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F30%2FThe_US_is_the_women_s_oldest_team_in_this_year_s_569663_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653870992%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DnKa2uW8ysLrkRjwimC_7B37SUIk","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Fus-and-world-news%2Funited-states-women-s-soccer-team-world-cup-2019-france-oldest-team"}},"createDate":"May 30 2019 08:36PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_409971296_409947566_156683",video:"569663",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/The_US_is_the_women_s_oldest_team_in_thi_0_7333085_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520US%2520is%2520the%2520women%2527s%2520oldest%2520team%2520in%2520this%2520year%2527s%2520World%2520Cup",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/30/The_US_is_the_women_s_oldest_team_in_this_year_s_569663_1800.mp4?Expires=1653870992&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=nKa2uW8ysLrkRjwimC_7B37SUIk",eventLabel:"The%20US%20is%20the%20women%27s%20oldest%20team%20in%20this%20year%27s%20World%20Cup-409947566",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fnews%2Fus-and-world-news%2Funited-states-women-s-soccer-team-world-cup-2019-france-oldest-team"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:jack.nissen@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/us-and-world-news/united-states-women-s-soccer-team-world-cup-2019-france-oldest-team">Jack Nissen</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 10:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-409971296"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 08:36PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 11:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/The_US_is_the_women_s_oldest_team_in_thi_0_7333085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/The_US_is_the_women_s_oldest_team_in_thi_0_7333085_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/The_US_is_the_women_s_oldest_team_in_thi_0_7333085_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/The_US_is_the_women_s_oldest_team_in_thi_0_7333085_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/The_US_is_the_women_s_oldest_team_in_thi_0_7333085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-409971296-409947551" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/The_US_is_the_women_s_oldest_team_in_thi_0_7333085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/The_US_is_the_women_s_oldest_team_in_thi_0_7333085_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/The_US_is_the_women_s_oldest_team_in_thi_0_7333085_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/The_US_is_the_women_s_oldest_team_in_thi_0_7333085_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/The_US_is_the_women_s_oldest_team_in_thi_0_7333085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409971296" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - The target on the U.S. Women's National Team might be the biggest yet. It might also feel like the heaviest, too.</p> <p>After a heartbreaking defeat in 2011, the United States avenged their Women's World Cup final loss by defeating defending champions Japan 5-2 in 2015. They're now ranked No. 1 in the world.</p> <p>A <a href="https://www.cbsnews.com/news/fifa-womens-world-cup-2019-odds-predictions-groups/">SportsLine </a>analysis has given the team 2-1 odds to repeat their successes four years ago. The team, led by Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan, is even sauntering into the tournament with momentum at their back, after defeating Mexico in a friendly match earlier this month 3-0.</p> <p>After drawing a favorable bracket that includes ninth-ranked Sweden, 34th-ranked Thailand and 39th-ranked Chile, there's little question that “favorite” status the team carries is no overestimation.</p> <p>There's one more statistic to keep in mind, however: The United States is the oldest team in terms of player age in the World Cup this year as well.</p> <p><img alt="" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/30/wjbk_USWNT%20age%20graph_053019_1559271405095.jpg_7333635_ver1.0.jpg" style="width: 100%;" /></p> <p>Among the 24 teams, the United States boasts the oldest average age at 28.5 years. Using data from each roster on <a href="https://www.foxsports.com/soccer/fifa-womens-world-cup/teams">Fox Sports' website</a>, we computed the average age for each team participating in the tournament. And while the team does host some remarkable youth in Mallory Pugh (who just turned old enough to drink alcohol in April), all three of their co-captains are above that average age.</p> <p>The debate of experience over youth isn't a new one. A version of it is showcased across all stretches of most professional sports. From old-guard Tom Brady's victory over young-blood Jared Goff in the 2019 Superbowl, to Jordan Spieth's dominance on the golf course in 2015, when he won the Masters at 21 years old.</p> <p>If any team enters France with the overarching umbrella of experience, it's the United States. This is the second trip for several players including goalies Ashlyn Harris and Alyssa Naeher, and the third trip for all three captains.</p> <p>Keep in mind these tournaments are four years apart. That's more than a decade of playing king (or queen) of the hill, and excelling at it for the majority of those years.</p> <p>While the FIFA Women's World Cup has been around for less than three decades, it's already turned out several players that have been etched into sports lore. From Brazilian footballer Formiga and Japan's Homare Sawa, who both participated in <i>six </i>FIFA Women's World Cups, to Abby Wambach, whose notable header goals created some of the most <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fXFclSGSsGQ">gripping sports television</a> ever.</p> <p>The United States team isn't the oldest by much, however. Behind them by a few decimal points is Brazil at, 28.2. 