- Another solar eclipse happened this summer. Did you see it?

Unless you're reading from Chile or Argentina, the answer is: no.

Remember two years ago when people were throwing around words like "totality" and chasing existential sights that would only be ushered in by a complete blockage of the sun by the moon? Probably not; the Internet exploded wtih content of the eclipse.

That same phenomenon happened again on Tuesday, July 2. But this time it was South America's turn.

Starting around 4:38 p.m. near Chile, it traveled from west to east across the continent. While famed locations like Easter Island and Machu Picchu weren't directly beneath the path of totality, they could still catch a glimpse of the eclipse - a little like Michigan's own experience in 2017.

We're not going to have to wait long for the next one either (long being a relative term here).

The next solar eclipse to shadow the United States will be April 9, 2024.

See you there.