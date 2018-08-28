Bride cancels wedding, breaks up with fiancé after guests refuse to pay for $60G wedding

- A woman’s long-winded tirade blaming her friends and family for canceling her dream $60,000 wedding has gone viral on social media.

The bizarre story has received a massive response after being shared on Facebook and Reddit by a woman identified as the bride’s cousin.

The Facebook post starts with, “It comes with great sadness that I am announcing the cancellation of the [censored] Wedding. I apologize for cancelling only 4 days beforehand.”

The bride, identified as Susan, then reveals that she and her fiancé have broken up “due to some recent and irreparable problems” before going on to blame her friends and family for “ruin[ing] my marriage and life.”

She explained that the two met at 14 and worked together on her family's farm.

“We managed to save up nearly $15K for a wedding. Since our love was like a fairy tale, we wanted an extravagant blow out wedding, one where our son could be included,” the woman wrote. “We started touring venues and were torn between two. A local psychic told us to go with the more expensive option, and we thought why the hell not?”

The very foul-mouthed rant continued and she said that the couple needed 'a little push' for their $60K wedding.

“Our dream wedding amounts to 60K - all included with flights to Aruba. All we asked was for a little help from our friends and family to make it happen.”

She said the pair 'specifically asked for cash gifts' from guests.

“How could we have OUR wedding that WE dreamed of without proper funding? We’d sacrificed so much and only asked each guest for around $1,500.”

Oh, and if you couldn't contribute to the party, you weren't welcome. She “made it CLEAR. If you couldn’t contribute, you weren’t invited to our exclusive wedding. It’s a once and a lifetime [sic] party.”

Much to their dismay, they discovered friends and family were not willing to pay $1,500 for their wedding.

“So we sent out RSVP’s and only 8 people replied and sent us the check. We were f---ing livid. How was this supposed to happen without a little help from our friends,” she wrote. “Desperately, we resent our invites and asked people to donate what they could. I mean seriously people, what is $1,000? What is $1500? Clearly, not a lot. We also set up a go fund me. That only got us $250. At this point we were exhausted, tired.”

Then her fiance had an idea: get married in Vegas.

“He wanted those cheap, raggedy, filthy, whore like Vegas weddings,” she wrote. “Am I some Hooch piece of f---ing trash, a hooker?”

She said she then took out her frustrations on her Maid of Honor who promised her $5,000.

“How could someone who offered me THOUSANDS OF F---ING DOLLARS then deny me MY promised money and then tell me to shift down my budget???? She KNOWS my f---ing DREAM was a blowout wedding. I just wanted to be a Kardashian for a day and then live my life like normal,” she wrote. “I called her a filthy f---ing poor excuse of a friend, and hung up.”

Many people on Reddit and Facebook questioned if it was real. The bride's cousin updated that it was, in fact, real. The cousin also said that it's possible to the bride-to-be was drinking when she put the post up.

“It’s especially vulgar and incredibly embarrassing. It was only up for maybe 15 minutes before she took it down,” the cousin wrote in the follow-up.

