- Michigan's Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) hosted an educational session Monday on its new Social Equity Program.

The purpose of the program is to offer applicants looking at getting into the marijuana business who are located in disproportionately impacted communities a discount on their application and license fee.

Eligible applicants participating in the program will receive up to a 60 percent reduction on the application fee, initial license fee and future renewal fees.

The program is meant to help promote growth in all sectors in the industry. Written into the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act requires the MRA to develop "a plan to promote and encourage participation in the marijuana industry by people from communities that have been disproportionately impacted by marijuana prohibition and enforcement and to positively impact those communities."