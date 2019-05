- Michigan star forward Ignas Brazdeikis had his first NBA team workout on Monday and it just happened to be with the Detroit Pistons coming off the NBA Draft Combine over the weekend.

"Definitely leaning towards staying in," the freshman said when asked if he is staying in the NBA Draft.

Due to new NCAA rules, you are allowed to hire an agent to help with feedback and still return to school if you follow certain guidelines. Brazdeikis said he would talk to his agent and decide what's best for him with an announcement coming soon.

Brazdeikis, a 6-7, 215-pound freshman from Oakville, Ontario, led Michigan in scoring with almost 15 points per game. He burst onto the scene early with 18 points against Villanova - the team the Wolverines lost to in last season's national championship game - and a season-high 24 against North Carolina as the Wolverines got out to a 17-0 start. Brazdeikis had 17 points in their season ending loss to Texas Tech during the NCAA Tournament.

He also said that former Michigan Head Coach John Beilein leaving for the NBA "definitely plays a role" on if he'll come back or not.

Brazdeikis has until June 10th at 5pm eastern to withdraw from the NBA Draft.

