WATCH: Detroit Pistons take Sekou Doumbouya 15th overall in the NBA Draft Posted Jun 20 2019 09:14PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 20 2019 09:41PM EDT
Updated Jun 20 2019 09:43PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-1156996208_1561079220132_7428383_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-1156996208_1561079220132_7428383_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-1156996208_1561079220132_7428383_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-1156996208_1561079220132_7428383_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-1156996208_1561079220132_7428383_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Sekou Doumbouya speaks to the media ahead of the 2019 NBA Draft at the Grand Hyatt New York on June 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Sekou Doumbouya speaks to the media ahead of the 2019 NBA Draft at the Grand Hyatt New York on June 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413901637-413898001" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-1156996208_1561079220132_7428383_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-1156996208_1561079220132_7428383_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-1156996208_1561079220132_7428383_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-1156996208_1561079220132_7428383_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-1156996208_1561079220132_7428383_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Sekou Doumbouya speaks to the media ahead of the 2019 NBA Draft at the Grand Hyatt New York on June 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Sekou Doumbouya speaks to the media ahead of the 2019 NBA Draft at the Grand Hyatt New York on June 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413901637" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP/FOX 2)</strong> - The Detroit Pistons took forward Sekou Doumbouya 15th overall in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft. Doumboya is 6'9" and 231 pounds out of France, but was born in Guinea. </p><p>Douboya played for Limoges in France this past season and during 27 games, he put up 7.8 points per game while shooting .482 from the field and .343 from three. The French citizen also averaged 3.3 rebounds, 0.5 blocks, 0.7 assists & 0.7 steals per game. The 18-year-old is the youngest player in the draft and shot .793 from the free throw line with Limoges.</p><p>He began playing basketball when he was 12, and he averaged 17.8 points per game for France at the 2016 FIBA U18 European Championship.</p><p>The Pistons also have the <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/sports/ap-source-pistons-getting-snell-pick-from-bucks-for-leuer">30th pick in the first round following a trade with the Bucks.</a> </p><p>Detroit made the postseason this year but was swept by Milwaukee in the first round. More Sports Stories data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Horan__Heath___Ellis_after_2_0_win_over__0_7427222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Horan__Heath___Ellis_after_2_0_win_over__0_7427222_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Horan__Heath___Ellis_after_2_0_win_over__0_7427222_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Horan__Heath___Ellis_after_2_0_win_over__0_7427222_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/Horan__Heath___Ellis_after_2_0_win_over__0_7427222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="USA Women's National Team players Lindsey Horan, Tobin Heath and Head Coach Jill Ellis spoke following their big 2-0 win over Sweden as they head to the knockout stage." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small By ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer Posted Jun 20 2019 05:26PM EDT
Updated Jun 20 2019 05:57PM EDT

The defending champion U.S. national team faced its toughest test of the Women's World Cup and remained dominant Thursday night, beating Sweden 2-0 to serve up a measure of revenge against the team that stunned the confident Americans in the last Olympics.

Lindsey Horan scored within the first three minutes, the fastest goal of this tournament. The United States went up 2-0 on an own goal off Jonna Andersson in the 50th minute that gave the Americans a tournament-record 18 goals in the group stage. The U.S. did not concede a goal in its first three matches.

"We needed this next level and we responded to that. That's the ignition we needed," U.S. coach Jill Ellis said. That's the ignition we needed," U.S. coach Jill Ellis said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/the-ex-rays-tampa-bay-gets-ok-from-mlb-to-explore-montreal" title="The Ex-Rays: Tampa Bay gets OK from MLB to explore Montreal" data-articleId="413804566" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-1153251835_1561057155956_7425139_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-1153251835_1561057155956_7425139_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-1153251835_1561057155956_7425139_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-1153251835_1561057155956_7425139_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-1153251835_1561057155956_7425139_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ST. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. The Ex-Rays: Tampa Bay gets OK from MLB to explore Montreal

By BEN WALKER, AP Baseball Writer

Posted Jun 20 2019 02:38PM EDT
Updated Jun 20 2019 04:10PM EDT

The Ex-Rays?

Starved for fans despite success on the field, the Tampa Bay Rays have been given the go-ahead by Major League Baseball to look into playing a split season in Montreal.

No timetable for the possible plan was announced. An idea under consideration is for the Rays to play early in the season in Tampa Bay and later in Montreal. An idea under consideration is for the Rays to play early in the season in Tampa Bay and later in Montreal.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/ap-source-pistons-getting-snell-pick-from-bucks-for-leuer" title="AP source: Pistons getting Snell, pick from Bucks for Leuer" data-articleId="413785242" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-1060559890_1561052458288_7425005_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-1060559890_1561052458288_7425005_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-1060559890_1561052458288_7425005_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-1060559890_1561052458288_7425005_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/20/GettyImages-1060559890_1561052458288_7425005_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 11: Tony Snell #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks plays the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center on November 11, 2018 in Denver, Colorado.(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. AP source: Pistons getting Snell, pick from Bucks for Leuer

By NOAH TRISTER, AP Sports Writer

Posted Jun 20 2019 12:37PM EDT
Updated Jun 20 2019 01:41PM EDT

A person with knowledge of the deal says the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a trade that would send Jon Leuer to the Bucks in exchange for Tony Snell and the 30th pick in Thursday night's draft.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade is not yet official. Trades can't be completed until the new league year starts on July 6.

The 6-foot-7 Snell played the past three seasons with the Bucks and was a regular starter until 2018-19, when he mostly came off the bench. He averaged 6.0 points a game this past season and appeared in nine playoff games. Snell missed time late in the season because of a left ankle sprain. Trades can't be completed until the new league year starts on July 6.</p><p>The 6-foot-7 Snell played the past three seasons with the Bucks and was a regular starter until 2018-19, when he mostly came off the bench. He averaged 6.0 points a game this past season and appeared in nine playoff games. (Photo Courtesy: Brit Huckabay/NSGA)

103-year-old runner becomes oldest woman to compete on American track 