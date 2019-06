NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Sekou Doumbouya speaks to the media ahead of the 2019 NBA Draft at the Grand Hyatt New York on June 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Sekou Doumbouya speaks to the media ahead of the 2019 NBA Draft at the Grand Hyatt New York on June 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

- The Detroit Pistons took forward Sekou Doumbouya 15th overall in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft. Doumboya is 6'9" and 231 pounds out of France, but was born in Guinea.

Douboya played for Limoges in France this past season and during 27 games, he put up 7.8 points per game while shooting .482 from the field and .343 from three. The French citizen also averaged 3.3 rebounds, 0.5 blocks, 0.7 assists & 0.7 steals per game. The 18-year-old is the youngest player in the draft and shot .793 from the free throw line with Limoges.

He began playing basketball when he was 12, and he averaged 17.8 points per game for France at the 2016 FIBA U18 European Championship.

The Pistons also have the 30th pick in the first round following a trade with the Bucks.

Detroit made the postseason this year but was swept by Milwaukee in the first round. The Pistons did not have a first-round pick last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.