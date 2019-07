- The Detroit Red Wings announced Monday they have signed center Valtteri Filppula & defenseman Patrik Nemeth each to two-year contracts on the first day of NHL free agency.

Filppula, 35, makes his return to Detroit after being drafted in the third round by the Red Wings in the 2002 NHL Entry Draft. During his eight seasons with the Wings, the Finland native had 100 goals and 151 assists in 483 games and was part of the 2008 Stanley Cup champion team. Over his 14 year NHL career, he has 185 goals and 309 assists in 948 career games. Last season the veteran center played in 72 games for the Islanders and accumulated 17 goals and 14 assists. Filppula played under current Red Wings General Manager Steve Yzerman from 2013 to 2016 with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Nemeth, 27, has played in 250 NHL games with four goals and 35 assists while being a career +24. The Sweden native was drafted in the second round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Dallas Stars and played four seasons for the Stars before playing the last two with the Avalanche. Last season, Nemeth played in 74 games with one goal and nine assists while being a +5.

