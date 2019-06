- Wednesday was graduation day for a bunch of eighth graders.

But this group was different - because it was the graduating class of the Detroit Lions Academy.

Twenty-six kids participated and some Lions players were there for the hoopla. Lions DB Jamal Agnew was the keynote speaker.

The academy is a Detroit Public Schools Community District alternative middle school that has smaller classroom sizes for students to receive individualized or small group instruction.

Woody Woodriffe was there - watch the video to learn more.

For more information: detroitk12.org/DetroitLions