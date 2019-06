- The Detroit Red Wings selected German defenseman Moritz Seider 6th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft in Steve Yzerman's first at the helm. The 18-year-old is 6-foot-4, 198 pounds and played on the German World Championship team this past season scoring two goals in five games. Also during 2018-19, Seider played 29 games for Addler Mannheim of the Deutsch Eishockey Liga and grabbed two goals with four assists.

The Red Wings have nine picks on the second and final day of the draft on Saturday.

Follow @FOX2Sports on Twitter as this story continues to develop.