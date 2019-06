- An ESPN report says the Detroit Pistons have agreed to terms with free agent point guard Derrick Rose on a two-year, 15 million dollar deal.

Point guard was a top target for the Pistons and Rose, 30, is a former league MVP who played in 51 games while shooting a career best 37% from three with the Minnesota Timberwolves last season. The Memphis alum averaged 18 points per game with 4.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds.

The biggest issue throughout his ten season career has been durability. He missed games last season with elbow and ankle issues. The three-time All-Star missed the entire 2012-13 season with a torn ACL and hasn't played in more than 66 games since 2010-11.

The deal can't become official until July 6th.

Follow @FOX2Sports on Twitter for all your Pistons news.