SportsWorks: Dan Miller, Pat Caputo & John Niyo

- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller was joined by Pat Caputo & John Niyo on the roundtable as they talked about the Tigers losing five in a row and if any hope of the playoffs are now gone. John says it looks like Cleveland is going run away with the American League Central now. Pat broke down the major differences between the Tigers & Indians organizations.

FOX 2's Jennifer Hammond wraps up the Pistons week with the introduction of their new head coach and the NBA Draft. The crew gave their thoughts on if this was a successful week or not. John finds it troubling that they think their a good team right now. Pat talks about all the delusion in the Pistons organization and a disconnect with the fan base.

The guys moved on to the Red Wings and broke down their NHL Draft. They talked how it was an important first step and they gave their thoughts on what moves they might make the rest of the summer.

Make sure to watch SportsWorks at 11pm every Sunday.