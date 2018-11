- FOX 2's Sports Director Dan Miller caught up with Lions' quarterback Matthew Stafford following their loss to the Vikings.

They talked about their loss to the Vikings, not taking advantage of opportunities, on the sacks, adjusting to not having Golden Tate, getting back on track and much more.

Follow @FOX2Sports on Twitter for all your Lions news and head to FOX 2 on Sunday at 10am for Lions GameDay Live from Chicago.