Annual Tour de Troit bike ride returns next weekend

- The annual Tour de Troit ride is Michigan's largest cycling event and this year marks its 16th anniversary.

Organizers are expecting a huge turnout for the event on September 16 in downtown Detroit.

Pro cyclist and nine-time Tour de France competitor Frankie Andreu, a Dearborn resident, will serve as Grand Marshal

Andreu and event director Vittoria Katanski joined FOX 2 with more information.

The family-friendly ride includes a police escort and plenty of mechanic support, rest stops, one snack, and a food and drink ticket at the end.

Registration for Tour de Troit is $50 through August 31; Sept. 1-9, $60; Sept. 10 - 17, $70.

Visit www.tour-de-troit.org.

