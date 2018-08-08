After debates, Whitmer's name was floated for vice president. She's not interested
Give a one-word reaction to the statement: "Gretchen Whitmer for vice president." Ever since her appearance at the Detroit Democratic presidential debate in July, Whitmer's name has managed to float onto the rumor mill of potential nominees for vice president.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer in studio
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer joins us live after winning the August primary.