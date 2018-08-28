Making a peach caprese salad ahead of the 87th annual Romeo Peach Festival

Peach season is pretty much over - but not until the annual festival in Romeo.

The 87th annual Romeo Peach Festival starts Thursday in Romeo. The five-day event includes a craft show, 5K and 10K run/walk, parade, and car show.

On Tuesday, Chef Rich Hussey from the Rustic Bluebird Bistro showed us how to make an arugula salad with peach vinaigrette.

He breaks down the easy salad in the video above - watch it for the recipe.

The 87th annual Romeo Peach Festival is at the Romeo Lions Filedhouse and Grounds at 269 E. Washington in Romeo.

It's from 8 a.m. to midnight starting Thursday Aug. 30 through Monday, Sept. 3.

