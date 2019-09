- VegMichigan's 4th Annual Free Festival is happening at a new location this year.

It will be on Sunday, Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Riley Park in downtown Farmington.

You can try vegan friendly food from a variety of restaurants in the area, while shopping and listening to live music. Admission and parking are free.

Kim Korona, who organized the event, joined us on The Nine to tell us more. You can hear from her in the video player above, along with Shellie Lewis from Old Shillelagh who showed us one of their vegan recipes.

You can get more information on the event online at www.vegmichigan.org.