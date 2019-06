- Chef and Partner Devon Follbaum of Fleming's Steakhouse in Birmingham joined us on The Nine to show off how to make the perfect steak for dad. Watch in the video player above.

Chef Follbaum prepared a 35 oz. Prime Tomahawk along with other cuts of steak and gave tips on how to make sure it's right for dad this Father's Day. Check out the instructions below.

Filet Mignon

The Filet Mignon is the most tender cuts of meats with the least amount of fat.

It's also the most desirable and best cooked at home on the grill.

Make sure you have a thermometer to understand the exact temperature of the center.

Medium rare is 110-115 degrees and medium well is 140-145 degrees.

We recommend 3-minutes on each side where it has a nice sear to hold in all of the juices.

New York Strip

The New York Strip Steak is beautiful cut of beef from the short loin.

It has a little bit of a bite to it with great marbling characteristics.

The New York Strip can be pan seared at home on high heat or grilled.

At Fleming's, we offer the finest USDA Prime beef cooked in our 1600° broiler with Kosher Salt and Coarse Ground Pepper.

Dry-Aged Ribeye

Our dry-aged ribeye is stored in a climate control cooler where moisture is evaporated to help the beef's enzymes break down and tenderize the meat, giving it a uniquely intense flavor due to the dry aging.

It's best cooked on the grill with salt and pepper.

Prime Tomahawk

The giant Tomahawk is one of the most visually impressive steaks.

It's known for its marbling characteristics and naturally enhanced flavor, tenderness and juiciness from the long bone-in.

It's best to cook the Tomahawk on the grill at medium rare to medium.

