Interior Detailing with Jill of All Trades Posted May 24 2019 12:53PM EDT
Video Posted May 24 2019 12:51PM EDT
Updated May 24 2019 01:00PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Interior_Detailing_with_Jill_of_All_Trad_0_7310926_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Interior_Detailing_with_Jill_of_All_Trad_0_7310926_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Interior_Detailing_with_Jill_of_All_Trad_0_7310926_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Interior_Detailing_with_Jill_of_All_Trad_0_7310926_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Interior_Detailing_with_Jill_of_All_Trad_0_7310926_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408815328-408814898" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Interior_Detailing_with_Jill_of_All_Trad_0_7310926_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Interior_Detailing_with_Jill_of_All_Trad_0_7310926_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Interior_Detailing_with_Jill_of_All_Trad_0_7310926_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Interior_Detailing_with_Jill_of_All_Trad_0_7310926_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Interior_Detailing_with_Jill_of_All_Trad_0_7310926_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408815328" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>(FOX 2)</strong> - This week, Jill Washburn, our Jill of All Trades, shows us some of her tricks for detailing the interior of a vehicle. If you watched the Jill of All Trades about indoor cleaning tips, you'll remember the 4" paintbrush. Jill brings it out again to clean the dashboard.</p><p>The brush gets the dust out of all the little spaces that are tough to get a cloth into. It's also great for getting dust and crumbs out of the creases in the seats that sometimes even a vacuum can't get to.</p><p>Next, Jill tackles those seams and crevices that seemingly no cleaning tool can get into. Jill takes a toothpick and loosens the accumulated crud that normally won't come out. Once you have it loosened, you can brush it away or vacuum it up.</p><p>Once you brush things off, some things like car window buttons, lock buttons, etc. can still have some grime on them from the oils of your hands. For those spots, Jill takes a cotton swab, spritzes a little window cleaner on it, and then carefully wipes out those spaces. Don't get them too wet, cautions Jill, because you don't want to mess up the electrical circuits.</p><p>Next, the cup holders; many of those actually have a rubbery liner at the bottom. You can pop those out and wash them in a sink. Over time, after repeated washings, they may start to lose their color. You can actually repaint them with a vinyl paint that is available at your auto supply store. A quick spray coating makes them look like new.</p><p>Last, wipe the rest of the dashboard and console down with a rag, a damp paper towel or, Jill's favorite, a diaper wipe. If you need a little extra oomph, you can spritz them with window cleaner to help cut through the crud. </p><p>Jill says, you don't want to use any harsh cleaners, because you don't want to damage any of the interior finishes. More Good Day Stories

Change your Car Cabin Filter with Jill of All Trades
Posted May 24 2019 01:00PM EDT

Cooking on Hot Rocks with NARA Hibachi
Posted May 23 2019 01:59PM EDT

Greek Festival Chefs Make Custard Dessert
Posted May 23 2019 01:59PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Change_your_Car_Cabin_Filter_with_Jill_o_0_7311010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Change_your_Car_Cabin_Filter_with_Jill_o_0_7311010_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Change_your_Car_Cabin_Filter_with_Jill_o_0_7311010_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Change_your_Car_Cabin_Filter_with_Jill_o_0_7311010_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Change_your_Car_Cabin_Filter_with_Jill_o_0_7311010_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="This week our Jill of All Trades, Jill Washburn, shows us how to change the cabin filter on our cars.  Most people don't even know that there's a cabin filter for the interior air-flow in their car, but it should be checked a couple Posted May 24 2019 01:00PM EDT Most people don't even know that there's a cabin filter for the interior air-flow in their car, but it should be checked a couple of times a year and replaced, probably, at least once a year. </p><p>Some vehicles have that filter accessible under the hood. Most have it located in the interior, behind the glove box. Jill demonstrates how to change the cabin filter in a Grand Cherokee. To find out how to change the cabin filter in your exact vehicle, search YouTube for a tutorial that shows you the location/process in your vehicle. They should all be relatively the same as what Jill shows.</p><p>First, Jill removes the door to the glove box. There is a snap-in access panel in the back of the glove box that covers the filter. Just pop off that access panel and you should be able to see the filter. It should slide right out. If your vehicle is a couple of years old and that filter has never been changed, you will be shocked how dirty it is. Just pull it out and slide the new one in. The filter should be marked as to which end goes in first, and which side is up or down. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/cooking-on-hot-rocks-with-nara-hibachi" title="Cooking on Hot Rocks with NARA Hibachi" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/23/Cooking_on_Hot_Rocks_with_NARA_Hibachi_0_7306207_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/23/Cooking_on_Hot_Rocks_with_NARA_Hibachi_0_7306207_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/23/Cooking_on_Hot_Rocks_with_NARA_Hibachi_0_7306207_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/23/Cooking_on_Hot_Rocks_with_NARA_Hibachi_0_7306207_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/23/Cooking_on_Hot_Rocks_with_NARA_Hibachi_0_7306207_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sushi Chef Wayne Huynh and Partner Stoli Liti came in to show us their hot rock dishes and sushi live on The Nine! Posted May 23 2019 01:59PM EDT See the recipe for their spicy mayo below.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/greek-festival-chefs-make-custard-dessert" title="Greek Festival Chefs Make Custard Dessert" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/23/Greek_Festival_Chefs_Make_Custard_Desser_0_7306130_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/23/Greek_Festival_Chefs_Make_Custard_Desser_0_7306130_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/23/Greek_Festival_Chefs_Make_Custard_Desser_0_7306130_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/23/Greek_Festival_Chefs_Make_Custard_Desser_0_7306130_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/23/Greek_Festival_Chefs_Make_Custard_Desser_0_7306130_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Greek Fest Chefs Kathy Sheiko and Kay Nicholas came in to create delicious dessert Galatoboureko (Custard Wrapped in Phyllo Dough). Posted May 23 2019 01:59PM EDT Watch in the video player above. </p><p>CLICK HERE FOR THE RECIPE</p><p>Enjoy the food, fun and Greek culture at Ya'ssoo Greek Festival at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Bloomfield Hills on Memorial Day weekend from May 24 through May 26.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/statement-of-jayme-closs-at-sentencing-abductor-who-killed-her-parents"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Man_gets_life_in_prison_for_kidnapping_J_0_7311453_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_gets_life_in_prison_for_kidnapping_J_0_20190524214036"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Statement of Jayme Closs at sentencing for abductor who killed her parents</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/disabled-veterans-can-get-a-free-lifetime-national-parks-access-pass"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/23/getty_zionnarrowsfile_052319_1558634374676_7306260_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Visitors explore The Narrows at Zion National Park in a file photo. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)" title="getty_zionnarrowsfile_052319-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Veterans with disabilities can get a free National Park Service Lifetime Access Pass</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-coke-infamous-1985-failed-formula-resurrected-for-stranger-things-partnership"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/STRANGER%20THINGS%20NEW%20COKE%20BANNER%20COCA%20COLA%20COMPANY_1558488198407.jpg_7299982_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="New Coke cans roll off a production line near Atlanta earlier this month. On May 23, Coca-Cola will release a limited number of New Coke cans online in partnership with the hit Netflix show Stranger Things. (Courtesy of The Coca-Cola Company)" title="STRANGER THINGS NEW COKE BANNER COCA COLA COMPANY_1558488198407.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'New Coke,' infamous 1985 failed formula, resurrected for 'Stranger Things' partnership</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/study-finds-avocados-curb-appetite-and-help-with-weight-loss"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/21/Untitled-1_1558472240143_7298878_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - Avocados are pictured on display. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)" title="Untitled-1_1558472240143-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Study finds avocados curb appetite and help with weight loss</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4191_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4191"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " Most Recent

Governor Whitmer's administration proposes closing Benton Harbor High due to debt

The White House is getting a new fence, complete with five more feet and 'anti-climbing measures'

Judge rules for land dispute case between city, local business owner to move to trial

Family of Falcons nest at Wayne State University

Five charged in prostitution sting in Warren, suspects facing between four and 40 years data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjbk_Benton%20Harbor_052419_1558741566527.JPG_7311785_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjbk_Benton%20Harbor_052419_1558741566527.JPG_7311785_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjbk_Benton%20Harbor_052419_1558741566527.JPG_7311785_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjbk_Benton%20Harbor_052419_1558741566527.JPG_7311785_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Governor Whitmer's administration proposes closing Benton Harbor High due to debt</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/the-white-house-is-getting-a-new-fence-complete-with-five-more-feet-and-anti-climbing-measures-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjbk_white%20house%20fence%20renderings_052419_1558737862219.JPG_7311750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjbk_white%20house%20fence%20renderings_052419_1558737862219.JPG_7311750_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjbk_white%20house%20fence%20renderings_052419_1558737862219.JPG_7311750_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjbk_white%20house%20fence%20renderings_052419_1558737862219.JPG_7311750_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjbk_white%20house%20fence%20renderings_052419_1558737862219.JPG_7311750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The White House is getting a new fence, complete with five more feet and 'anti-climbing measures'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/judge-rules-for-land-dispute-case-between-city-local-business-owner-to-move-to-trial" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Judge_rules_enough_evidence_for_city_lan_0_7311712_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Judge_rules_enough_evidence_for_city_lan_0_7311712_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Judge_rules_enough_evidence_for_city_lan_0_7311712_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Judge_rules_enough_evidence_for_city_lan_0_7311712_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Judge_rules_enough_evidence_for_city_lan_0_7311712_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Judge rules for land dispute case between city, local business owner to move to trial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/family-of-falcons-nest-at-wayne-state-university" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjbk_falcons_WSU_1558736823905_7311589_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjbk_falcons_WSU_1558736823905_7311589_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjbk_falcons_WSU_1558736823905_7311589_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjbk_falcons_WSU_1558736823905_7311589_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/wjbk_falcons_WSU_1558736823905_7311589_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family of Falcons nest at Wayne State University</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/five-charged-in-prostitution-sting-in-warren-suspects-facing-between-four-and-40-years" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Five_charged_in_prostitution_ring_0_7311635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Five_charged_in_prostitution_ring_0_7311635_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/05/24/Five_charged_in_prostitution_ring_0_7311635_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, 