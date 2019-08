The Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit, in cooperation with the Motown Museum, is pleased to announce the return of Now That I Can Dance - Motown 1962.

It's their most popular show, and a celebration of Motown's 60th anniversary. Joining FOX 2 is Mosaic's founder Rick Sperling.

Now That I Can Dance - Motown 1962 runs two weekends at the Detroit Institute of Arts, August 9-11 and August 16-18.

Visit mosaicdetroit.org/tickets for more information.