- Co-Founder of Iron Fish Distillery Richard Anderson joined us to discuss his Michigan spirits made at the state's first farm distillery since prohibition. Watch in the video player above.

Located on a back road, 33 miles southeast of Traverse City, past hidden lakes and near Crystal Mountain Resort, you'll discover a state-of-the-art distillery. The family-run soil-to-spirit craft distillery grows grain to make spirits on an environmentally verified farm. Inspired by the Steelhead, Iron Fish returns distilling to its origin by transforming winter wheat and rye into internationally recognized and award-winning spirits on the 1880s restored property.

Bartenders even get into the act, tending a cocktail garden to garnish farm fresh #IronFishCraftCocktails while Iron Fish partners with local orchards and farms to source additional grain, seasonal fruits, herbs, maple syrup and honey used for barrel aging and creating one of a kind mixed drinks.

Iron Fish has won over 10 international and national awards for their spirits and started distributing their products through Imperial Beverage to over 800 Michigan locations and in Illinois through Big Fish Spirits, a retailer delivering craft spirits to home and offices with their mobile app.

