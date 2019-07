Ideal Bite Catering's Matthew Lange came to The Nine kitchen to demo "Ole Skool Southern Mac & Cheese" and giving us the details on the annual Greater Farmington Area Founders Festival. Watch in the video player above.

The festival, presented by Meijer, returns this year for its 55th celebration of summer with new attractions including an expansion into the city's Shiawassee Park. A soft opening for the Beer Tent starts at 5:00 pm Thursday, July 18, while the full festival runs from July 19 through 21.

The festival will be bringing back some traditional events like the parade on Grand River Avenue, the Bingo Tent, Beer Tent, and live music. Several new features including fireworks Saturday night, a children's carnival, and a pig roast.