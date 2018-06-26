Take Better Smartphone Photos In 3 Easy Steps

We all take far too many photos with our phones, most of which we'll probably never go back and look at. So how do we take smartphone photos which are actually worth looking at and sharing? Juan Carlos Bagnell literally wrote the book on phone-tography and he has some tips to help you get the most out of that phone camera this summer.

Juan has three tips for maximizing your smartphone camera use. They are:

Know your manual mode settings. Learn how to use the light you have. Change your perspective.

When you watch the video, Juan explains in detail how each of these three tips will take your pictures to the next level when you utilize them in your everyday captures.

You can find out more about some of the photos featured in this segment by checking out Jessica Rose’s website at SHEREALLYHADABABY.COM and you can follow her on Instagram. Juan’s book on taking photos can be found on his website at SOMEGADGETGUY.COM or on Amazon.com.