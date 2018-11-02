Local artists showcased at the Westacres Craft Show Saturday

- Head to West Bloomfield Saturday to see some local arts and crafts at the Westacres Craft Show.

The annual neighborhood show comes each November and has been operating since 1974.

Partnering with Haven with this year, Westacres will donate a part of their proceeds to the charity.

The craft show begins at 10 am and runs until 4 pm, located at 3700 Westacres Dr, West Bloomfield Township, Michigan 48324.

It features 27 indoor booths featuring high-quality, unique, hand-crafted work including jewelry, pottery, painting, photography, wood, glass, metal and fiber.

Lunch and baked goods will also be available for purchase from the kitchen booth and bake sale.

You can visit them online at Westacres Craft Show, and like them on Facebook.

