Children's Hospital of Michigan hiring nurses

- Children's Hospital of Michigan currently has several openings for nurses in Detroit. The Registered Nurse is a member of the Patient Care Services Team. The role of the Registered Nurse at the DMC encompasses leadership, partnership, collaboration, teaching and supervision. Candidates supervises, including assignment and evaluation of subordinate team members, and provides patient care on a daily basis. 2. Participates in the employment process related to peers and subordinate team members. Minimum qualifications include: graduation from an accredited school of nursing, BSN preferred. Licensed to practice as a Registered Nurse in the state of Michigan. For information and to apply follow the link to: Registered Nurse.