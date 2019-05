During the 2016 presidential campaign, then candidate Donald Trump told audiences during a debate he would make it his goal to end the federal legality of abortion.

"That'll happen automatically, because I am putting pro-life justices on the court. I will say this, it will go back to the states and the states will make a determination," said Trump.

Now, more than two years later the chess board has been set for that exact transition. With the successful nomination of two conservative judges to the Supreme Court, the status of abortion and its federal legality under the court case of Roe V. Wade is in limbo.