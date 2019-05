- The family of Detroit Police Officer Darren Weathers have been forced to face a painful reality, that he's gone. But that hasn't stopped them from remembering him for what he was.

"Darren had a smile that would light up the world and melt it at same time," said Karen Harlin

Harlin, the aunt of Weathers has been active in making sure his nephew won't be forgotten.

Over year ago, Officer Weathers was on a training run when his vehicle was hit on Michigan Avenue near Clark Avenue. Weathers' family said 'as each day passes without him, they still don't have a lot of answers about what led to the fatal accident.'

"...what I know is what was publicized when the accident happened," said Harlin.

While the Detroit Police Department continues to investigate the incident, his family has worked to move on. One of their first moves is this Saturday, from 4 - 6 p.m. at Bonanza Lanes in Warren.

The "I Dream With Darren Foundation" was created to continue Darren's legacy of helping others. It's host the bowling fundraiser to provide scholarships for Detroit area 2019 high school graduates.

"It's a chance for people to come out, bowl a couple of games, have some pizza, have some fun. It's a $20 fee to get in but we're going to use that money to give scholarships in Darren's name," said Weathers' aunt.

Weathers' family said his dream was to do more than police the streets of the city he loved. He wanted to encourage young people and this scholarship works to that.

"If you want to go to school, don't look at things that deter you," Harlin said. "Whether it's your grade point average, your finances, and so here's something to encourage you."

If you're unable to make it to the fundraiser, there's other ways to show your support. Darren's family said since the tragic incident, they have received a tremendous amount of support from the community and Detroit Police.

And they're hopeful the support will continue so Darren's commitment to helping others continues also.

"Darren Weathers lived a life of service," said Harlin.

Find more information at dreamwithdarren.com/