- Chief James Craig said the department suffered a "tremendous loss" with the death of a sergeant who was shot and killed in Garden City.

Sgt. Elaine Williams was killed in a domestic situation Sunday around 11:45 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Belton Street, which is near Cherry Hill and Inkster roads.

Williams was a 14-year veteran with the Detroit police department and was approaching her third year of service in the rank of sergeant. Craig said she was also vigorously studying for the lieutenant exam.

"There is no doubt in my mind she would've been one of our next lieutenants," Craig added, calling her a "rising star." He said she was currently working major crimes and there wasn't a "dry eye in the room" when he went to speak with her colleagues Monday following her death.

Craig said he didn't know any other circumstances about the shooting, as Garden City Police and Michigan State Police are leading the investigation.

Williams was found dead inside the home overnight when police came to the house. A second person was found injured with a gunshot wound outside of the home and taken to the hospital. Police haven't said yet how badly the other person was hurt.

Williams leaves behind two children, a 4-year-old and a 12-year-old.

Craig added that Williams was one of those people that could light up a room, and no matter what kind of day he was having she was always able to brighten it.