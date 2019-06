- A female off-duty Detroit police officer was shot and killed in what police are calling a domestic incident Sunday night at a home in Garden City.

Garden City police say the shooting happened about 11:45 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Belton Street, which is near Cherry Hill and Inkster roads.

The officer was found dead inside the home. A second person was found injured with a gunshot wound outside of the home and taken to the hospital. Police haven't said yet how badly the other person was hurt.

Police say it was domestic situation but haven't given any further details at this time, but say there is no danger to the public.

Police have not yet given the name of the officer.