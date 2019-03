- If you want to head to the beach for spring break, you won't have to go far.

The ground floor of 1001 Woodward in downtown Detroit has transformed into an oasis for all to enjoy.

From cute kids to millenials looking for their next social media moment to our leuitenant governor...

"My kids love the beach and the idea of being able to go to the beach in the winter time is really awesome for them," said Garlin Gilchrist.

People of all ages from all over are making quite a splash at The Beach Detroit. The interactive art instllation is by New York design studio Snarkitecture. Library Street Collective is thrilled to see the overwhelming response.

"I just met some people from Boston who came in today for it, so people are making a trip out of it. It is hard to find a beach in the winter time," said Tara Akitt.

Just like the beach, you take your shoes off at the door. The artificial turf mimicks the sand between your toes, and 400,000 recyclable microbial plastic ocean are supposed to be like swimming in the sea.

There are life guards and deck chairs - so if plastic balls aren't your thing - read a book by the beach. The beach replaced the roller rink and will be offered free to the public until April 14.

If you want to make an online reservation head to the beachdetroit.com.