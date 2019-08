- One person was killed and two others were hurt early Thursday morning in a shooting on Detroit's west side.

The shooting came after police say someone knocked on the door in the 18400 block of Robson, which is near 7 Mile and Greenfield. Police say a man in the house answered around 2:30 a.m., and the person outside started shooting into the house.

The 28-year-old man who answered the door was shot in the mouth, and a 26-year-old woman was shot in the head and face. We're told she was thought to have been dead at the scene, but paramedics were able to revive her. Both of these victims are hospitalized right now.

Another man in the house was hit multiple times and died. His family is there and tells us that the 27-year-old's name was Deaonte Clark, and that he was visiting the two other people who were shot.

Some friends question, though, if the shooter may have already been hanging out inside of the house with the victims.

"There wasn't a knock at the door. Nobody would never let nobody unexpectedly in the house; it's Detroit. To think someone would really just knock on your door in the middle of Detroit and I'm just going to open the door? You wouldn't do that," a friend who didn't wish to be identified told us.

Clark's family is hurting once again. Back in May, a relative of theirs, 21-year-old Alunte Davis, was among three people killed in Devonshire on Detroit's east side. Investigators say in that case, they were targeted because of their connection to the LBGTQ community.

Police haven't said yet why this shooting may have happened, and don't have a description of the suspect to give out at this time.