3 of Detroit's LBGTQ community killed; life celebration to be held Tuesday 04 2019 05:56PM By FOX 2 Staff
Posted Jun 04 2019 05:57PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 04 2019 05:56PM EDT addthis:url="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/3-of-detroit-s-lbgtq-community-killed-life-celebration-to-be-held-tuesday" addthis:title="Life celebration held for LGBTQ murder victims" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/3-of-detroit-s-lbgtq-community-killed-life-celebration-to-be-held-tuesday";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x202\x20Staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410799754" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DETROIT (FOX 2)</strong> - A home going is set for Tuesday night to honor the life of three men who were part of Detroit's LGBTQ community who were killed last month.</p><p>Alunte Davis was about to turn 22 years old. He didn't make it to the birthday - after he was shot and killed on May 25th inside a home on Devonshire on Detroit's east side. Davis and two others were gunned down during a particularly violent Memorial Day weekend.</p><p><strong><a href="http://www.fox2detroit.com/news/local-news/police-search-for-person-of-interest-connected-to-east-side-triple-shooting" target="_blank">The three victims - Davis, Paris Cameron, and Timothy Blancher - were all part of Detroit's LGBTQ community. </a></strong>Many are wondering if this is a hate crime as police search for a person of interest. </p><p>"Alunte was silly. He was full of life, he was helpful," said his sister, Dasha Robinson.</p><p>The families say they just want justice.</p><p>Tuesday night, the families will hold home going celebrations and now a benefit to help with funerals. But they'll also be celebrating these young lives lost to violence too soon. </p><p>"It's going to be a party dedicated to how they lived their life," said Alunte's godfather, Al Davis. "They never knew a stranger so I'm pretty sure they would want everyone to come out - we're asking the whole Detroit community. We're asking the whole Detroit community to come out. This would be a good time for everybody to come together and show their support."</p><p>Tuesday's celebration will be a fundraiser to help the family pay for funeral expenses. When police arrived, they found a 28-year-old man who was shot in his right ear and arm. He was the driver of a black 2003 Chevy Avalanche. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Passenger killed in Detroit police chase identified</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 04:29PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 05:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>More details emerge about the suspects of a wild police chase through Detroit on Monday afternoon, including the identity of the passenger killed in the incident.</p><p>It began with a non-fatal shooting just before 5 p.m. Friday at Fort and Omaha. When police arrived, they found a 28-year-old man who was shot in his right ear and arm. He was the driver of a black 2003 Chevy Avalanche. </p><p>Investigators say a gray SUV, possibly a Journey or Durango, was spotted pulling up alongside the Chevy and the back seat passenger fired shots. A victim was transported to a local hospital in temporary serious condition. But the search continued for the shooter, which was possibly a Hispanic man in his late 20s and a second suspect, a white male who was the driver.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/police-brighton-mom-drugged-strangled-her-daughter-in-murder-suicide" title="Police: Brighton mom drugged, strangled her daughter in murder-suicide" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/04/wjbk_brighton%20murder%20suicide1_1559681716267.JPG_7351556_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/04/wjbk_brighton%20murder%20suicide1_1559681716267.JPG_7351556_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/04/wjbk_brighton%20murder%20suicide1_1559681716267.JPG_7351556_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/04/wjbk_brighton%20murder%20suicide1_1559681716267.JPG_7351556_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/04/wjbk_brighton%20murder%20suicide1_1559681716267.JPG_7351556_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Brighton mom drugged, strangled her daughter in murder-suicide</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 04:59PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 05:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Brighton police have released new details in the murder-suicide of a mother and her 5-year-old daughter. </p><p>Investigators say Melissa Partee is believed to have sedated her daughter with pills mixed into a drink before strangling her. Partee, 38, then fatally shot herself in the head with a revolver. </p><p>Police said Partee was suffering from depression and anxiety due to being in fear of losing her child. She and her daughter were both found dead Monday inside her apartment in the 700 block of Second Avenue.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/southwest-airlines-flash-sale-includes-roundtrip-flights-for-under-100" title="Southwest Airlines flash sale includes roundtrip flights for under $100" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/10/11/southwest-airlines_1444581630216_345262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/10/11/southwest-airlines_1444581630216_345262_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/10/11/southwest-airlines_1444581630216_345262_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/10/11/southwest-airlines_1444581630216_345262_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2015/10/11/southwest-airlines_1444581630216_345262_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Woodys Aeroimages/Flickr)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Southwest Airlines flash sale includes roundtrip flights for under $100</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 04 2019 01:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The big Southwest Airlines sale is back - and you can get out of town this summer and this fall for less than $50.</p><p>Southwest is holding their 72-hour sale in which some round-trip tickets cost just $49 from Detroit. Southwest Airlines holds this three-day sale twice a year, and they just launched the latest one Tuesday morning.</p><p>Fares start at $49 each way and go up to $129 for longer flights.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full story <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0724_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0724"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-FOX-FEATURED-WJBK_1.3"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/let-it-rip/are-students-getting-the-skills-they-need-to-succeed-in-college-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/02/LET_IT_Rip_weekend_education_0_7343978_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="LET_IT_Rip_weekend_education_0_20190602142053"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Are students getting the skills they need to succeed in college?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/protester-jumps-on-stage-grabs-microphone-from-kamala-harris-during-sf-democratic-convention"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/01/Kamala_1559435457659_7343599_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A protester grabbed a microphone from Sen. 