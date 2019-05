- One-hundred and seventy-eight cats were removed in the largest animal hoarding case in Oakland County history.

Animal control officers removed the massive number of cats from the 1700 block of Elsie Drive between April 24 and May 17. To date they have humanely euthanized 60 cats due to severe illness or aggression.

"This is the worst animal hoarding case I have seen in my entire career," said Oakland County Animal Shelter & Pet Adoption Center Manager Bob Gatt. "These cats were living in deplorable conditions. They were not provided with the adequate care necessary to maintain good health."

Rachel Whitlock, an officer with Oakland County, initially responded to the block to perform a welfare check on the cats that were believed to be abandoned inside. Upon her initial inspection, she spotted at least six cats that appeared to be somewhat ill and without proper food and water.

After Whitlock spoke with neighbors, she obtained a search warrant that was executed later on the evening of April 24.

Several of the cats were suffering from a variety of health issues, including upper respiratory infections, fleas, skin infections, ear mites and malnutrition. A number of cats have also given birth since arriving at the shelter.

The Oakland County Animal Shelter & Pet Adoption Center will seek animal neglect and abuse charges against the West Bloomfield Township homeowner.